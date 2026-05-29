2026 NFL Combine: Carson Beck Booed by Indiana Fans (2026)

2026 NFL Combine: Miami QB Carson Beck Booed by Pro-Indiana Crowd in Indianapolis

The atmosphere at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis took an unexpected turn when Miami quarterback Carson Beck's face appeared on the Jumbotron, eliciting a wave of boos from the pro-Indiana crowd. This reaction came as a surprise, especially considering Beck's recent battle with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who led Indiana to a national championship victory over Beck's Hurricanes. The crowd's disdain seemed to stem from Beck's decision to walk off the field without shaking Mendoza's hand, a gesture that some interpreted as a lack of sportsmanship.

The tension between the two teams was palpable, with Beck's final throw of his college career intercepted by Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe, sealing the Hoosiers' unbeaten season and first national title. Despite the loss, Beck displayed professionalism, praising Sharpe's play and acknowledging the impressive performance of Indiana's defense. He expressed his disappointment, stating that the moment would sting for a while.

Beck's talent is recognized by NFL scouts, who consider him the seventh-best available quarterback option and the 199th overall prospect. Mendoza, on the other hand, is projected to be the first overall pick in various mock drafts, with the Las Vegas Raiders in need of a franchise quarterback. Beck's journey to Miami was notable, as he committed to the Hurricanes in January 2025 as the top-rated player in the transfer portal after a successful stint at Georgia, where he posted a 24-3 record as a starter.

At Miami, Beck had a remarkable season, throwing for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns with a completion rate of 72.4%. He led the Hurricanes to victories over Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss in the CFP before ultimately falling to Indiana. Beck's performance earned him a spot among college football's highest-paid players last fall, and he described his year at Miami as the best of his life.

Despite the controversial reaction from the Indiana fans, Beck's future in the NFL remains promising, with his talent and potential attracting attention from scouts and teams alike.