2026 NCAA Swimming Qualifiers Update: Women Dominate with 19 Invites, Men Secure 12 (2026)

The NCAA Qualifier Race Heats Up: Women Dominate, But Is the System Fair?

The second day of the second week in the NCAA Division I conference championships concluded with a dramatic surge in Automatic Qualifiers, doubling the numbers for both men and women in just 24 hours. But here's where it gets controversial: the women secured a whopping 19 invites across eight events, while the men managed only 12 across five. Why the disparity? And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about talent—it’s about the structure of the conferences themselves.

The women’s lead is partly due to the fact that there are more women’s conferences, like the Mountain West and the American League, which exclusively field women’s teams earning Automatic Qualifying spots. Additionally, the timing of the meets plays a role—the Big Ten and Ivy League are holding their women’s competitions this week, with men’s events scheduled for next week, skewing the current numbers. But does this scheduling imbalance unfairly advantage one gender over the other? It’s a question worth debating.

Among the standout performances, Princeton’s Eleanor Sun made waves by clocking a 1:55.62 in the 200 IM, nearly a second faster than last year’s invite time of 1:56.69. Meanwhile, on the men’s side, IU Indy’s Yassin Abdelghany stole the show with a blistering 18.91 in the 50 freestyle, shattering his personal best and securing the Horizon League Title, a conference record, and an NCAA qualification. His performance raises the question: Are mid-major programs finally closing the gap with their Power Five counterparts?

Speaking of mid-majors, exactly half of the men’s qualifiers came from these programs, representing conferences like the Atlantic-10, Big East, and Patriot League. This highlights the growing competitiveness across all levels of collegiate swimming. But is the current system doing enough to support these smaller programs, or are they still fighting an uphill battle for recognition?

Here’s a breakdown of the new qualifiers, with mid-major athletes marked for clarity. Note that swimmers are listed under their first qualifying event, and this list is compiled manually, so corrections are welcome!

New Women’s Qualifiers

1. Ashley Gutshall (UMBC, America East) – 50 Free, 22.25

2. Reese Cole (Rice, American) – 400 IM, 4:12.61

3. Kamry Cannings (Liberty, American) – 100 Fly, 51.77

... (remaining entries as per original list)

All Women’s Qualifiers As of 2/19

1. Sara Curtis (Virginia, ACC) – 50 Free, 21.09

2. Darcy Revitt (Washington State, Mountain West) – 50 Free, 21.84

... (remaining entries as per original list)

New Men’s Qualifiers

1. Felix Jedbratt (La Salle, A-10) – 50 Free, 19.18

2. Owen Watkins (Georgetown, Big East) – 50 Free, 19.21

... (remaining entries as per original list)

All Men’s Qualifiers As of 2/19

1. Quintin McCarty (NC State, ACC) – 50 Free, 18.63

2. Yassin Abdelghany (IU Indy, Horizon League) – 50 Free, 18.91

... (remaining entries as per original list)

As the competition intensifies, one can’t help but wonder: Is the current NCAA qualification system truly equitable? Does it favor certain conferences or genders? And what changes, if any, should be made to ensure a level playing field? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s dive into this debate!