2026 NCAA 200 Free Relay Preview: Can Virginia Make History Without Gretchen Walsh? (2026)

The 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are set to take place from March 18 to 21, 2026, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, GA. Defending champions Virginia are aiming for their fifth straight title in the 200 free relay, a feat that would tie Arizona's record from 2006 to 2009. However, the Cavaliers will be without Gretchen Walsh, their closest thing to a 'cheat code' in this event, who has been a key part of their success in recent years.

Virginia's top-end sprinting depth has never been better, with the addition of Italian freshman Sara Curtis and Augustana transfer Bryn Greenwaldt joining Claire Curzan and Anna Moesch. These four swimmers have been firing off 21-point performances in the 50 free all season, and at the ACCs, they came incredibly close to the NCAA and U.S. Open Record, posting a time of 1:23.75, the second-fastest performance in history.

The ACC is home to five of the top eight seeds in the 200 free relay, showcasing the conference's high-end depth. Stanford and Louisville, who finished 2nd and 3rd behind Virginia last season at NCAAs, are also contenders, with one ace each for a 20-point split and three reliable 21-point legs.

Michigan, ranked 4th in the 200 free relay last season at NCAAs, has seen significant development from senior Brady Kendall, who has reached a new level this season, winning the 50 free Big Ten title in a new conference record of 21.09. The Wolverines are stronger this year, and if they can carry their momentum into NCAAs, a top-four finish in this event is certainly in the cards.

Indiana, ranked 5th in the country this season, has a potent mix of veterans and freshmen that makes them a formidable challenge at NCAAs. Liberty Clark, a revelation in her first year in Bloomington, is right there in the 50, sitting in a tie for 9th in the nation this season in 21.47. The Hoosiers set a new program record of 1:26.20 at the Big Ten relay.

See Also Extreme Ice Swimming: Northants Swimmers Take on the World Championships in Finland

Tennessee, ranked 7th in the country this season, claimed the conference title in a time of 1:26.27 at the SEC Championships. The Lady Vols have a strong lineup, with Camille Spink, Mizuki Hirai, Julianna Bocska, and Jillian Crooks all contributing to their success.

Texas, ranked 8th in the country this season, has the top single swimmer in Eva Okaro, who has been as fast as 21.26 this season. Alabama is the only one with two swimmers sub-22 from a flat start in 2025-26, those being Cadence Vincent and Tessa Giele.

Auburn, ranked 14th in the country, is a dark horse contender, with three 21-point legs on their team. They need to shore up their fourth leg, which has been a weakness, to be in clear sight of a top-eight spot.

Virginia, Stanford, Louisville, Michigan, Indiana, Cal, Tennessee, and Alabama are the top-eight contenders, with Virginia being the favorite to win the 200 free relay title for the fifth straight year.