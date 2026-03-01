2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Highlights: 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest, Shooting Stars & More! (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed NBA All-Star Saturday Night! The highly anticipated event is here, and we've got all the live updates and highlights you need to stay in the loop.

The Night of NBA Stars

In the heart of Inglewood, California, NBA All-Star Saturday Night is set to deliver an unforgettable experience. With the All-Star Game itself facing some challenges in recent years, this night has become the highlight of the weekend. And this year, it's packed with thrilling competitions and star-studded performances.

A Night of Contests and Champions

The State Farm 3-Point Contest kicks things off, featuring an incredible lineup of shooters. Damian Lillard, despite his Achilles injury, is back and ready to showcase his skills. But here's where it gets controversial... will he be able to reclaim his title, or will a new champion emerge from the likes of Devin Booker, Kon Knuppel, and more?

Next up, the Kia Shooting Stars competition makes its return after an 11-year hiatus. This unique event pairs current NBA players with legends, creating exciting three-man teams. Team Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, is a force to be reckoned with. But Team Cameron, made up of Duke alums, is hot on their trail. Who will reign supreme in this battle of generations?

And finally, the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest promises to deliver jaw-dropping dunks. With three-time champion Mac McClung taking a break, the stage is set for a new king. Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, and Keshad Johnson are among the contenders, but Jase Richardson, coached by his father Jason Richardson (a two-time winner himself), could be the dark horse.

The Battle for Shooting Stars Glory

In the Shooting Stars final, it's a battle of New York vs. Duke. Team Knicks, with their precise passing and sharp shooting, advanced with a score of 27. Team Cameron, led by Kon Knuppel and Jalen Johnson, started strong and will be a tough opponent. The pressure is on as these teams compete for the Shooting Stars title.

A Return to Glory for Shooting Stars

After a long absence, the Shooting Stars competition is back, replacing the Skills Competition. The format is simple yet thrilling: four teams, each with three players, have 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from designated spots on the court. The top two teams then advance to the final round. Who will shine under the bright lights and claim victory?

The 3-Point Contest: A Battle of Sharpshooters

The 3-Point Contest has become the signature event of NBA All-Star Saturday. This year, it's an intense battle featuring some of the league's best shooters. Devin Booker, Kon Knuppel, and Damian Lillard are just a few of the names in the mix. With a unique format and high stakes, this contest is a must-watch.

Tanking Talk with Adam Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the issue of tanking during his annual press conference. He acknowledged that tanking feels worse this year and that the incentives are misaligned. Silver and the league are exploring new ways to promote parity, but finding a solution isn't easy.

Antetokounmpo's Calf Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite feeling 100%, won't be playing in the All-Star Game due to a calf injury. While he's eager to return, the Bucks medical staff is taking a cautious approach. Antetokounmpo is expected back soon, and the Bucks could make a strong push for the play-in tournament.

Dunk Contest Coaching: A Father-Son Bond

Jase Richardson, an NBA player himself, found a unique mentor for the AT&T Dunk Contest: his father, Jason Richardson, a two-time winner of the event. Jase's eyes may roll at his dad's advice most of the time, but this week is different. Jason is proud to see Jase listening and seeking his guidance.

How to Catch All the Action

All-Star Saturday Night is set to begin at 5:00 PM ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. You can catch all the live action on NBC and Peacock. Don't miss out on this exciting night of NBA entertainment!

LeBron's Absence

LeBron James, a 22-time All-Star and record-holder for starts and points, will be taking a break from All-Star Saturday. He'll hold a separate press conference on Sunday, but his absence from media day didn't come as a surprise.

Cade Cunningham's Teammate Love

Cade Cunningham, back for his second All-Star Game, praised his teammate Isaiah Stewart. Despite Stewart's seven-game suspension, Cunningham highlighted his dedication and competitiveness. Stewart's impact on the team is undeniable, and Cunningham's words reflect the bond between teammates.

Tyrese Maxey's Kentucky Dream Team

Tyrese Maxey, a former Wildcat, was asked to name his all-time Kentucky starting five. He went with a tall lineup, including Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and John Wall. Maxey's dream team is a testament to the rich history of Kentucky basketball.

Get ready for an unforgettable NBA All-Star Saturday Night! Who will emerge as champions, and which moments will become legendary? Stay tuned and join the conversation!