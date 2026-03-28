2026 MLB predictions: Playoffs, World Series, MVPs and more - ESPN (2026)

2026 MLB Predictions: A Comprehensive Outlook

The 2026 MLB season is set to begin with a bang, as the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants kick things off on Wednesday night. With the regular season underway, it's time to dive into the predictions and forecasts for the upcoming year. From the wild-card contenders to the World Series champion, MVPs, and more, we've got you covered.

AL East

Our Pick: New York Yankees

The Yankees are favored to win the AL East division, with 16 votes. Despite the Blue Jays' dominance last season, the Yankees' recent roster overhauls and the return of key players like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole make them a strong contender. The addition of Ben Rice and the potential for Carlos Lagrange's 102 mph fastball to shine could further boost their chances.

AL Central

Our Pick: Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are predicted to win the AL Central division, with 23 votes. Their strong starting rotation, led by Kenley Jansen and Kevin McGonigle, and a versatile bullpen make them a force to be reckoned with. The team's recent targeted pickups and the maturity of their roster position them as a top contender.

AL West

Our Pick: Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are favored to win the AL West division, with 25 votes. Their strong rotation, deep bullpen, and improved offense, including the acquisition of Brendan Donovan, make them a top pick. The team's playoff experience and desire for more success further solidify their position as a contender.

AL Wild Cards

Our Picks: Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees

The AL East division is expected to be highly competitive, with the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Yankees as the top wild-card contenders. The division's high payrolls and aggressive offseasons make it a battle for the top spot.

NL East

Our Pick: New York Mets

The Mets are predicted to win the NL East division, with 16 votes. Their young depth, led by players like Ryan Clifford and Ronny Mauricio, and the potential for key players in contract years to excel make them a strong choice. The Phillies, while also competitive, have only two or three players at the same level in Triple-A.

NL Central

Our Pick: Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are favored to win the NL Central division, with 27 votes. Their high payroll, deep roster, and the leadership of manager Craig Counsell position them as a top contender. The team's recent playoff success and the addition of Daniel Palencia further solidify their position.

NL West

Our Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are predicted to win the NL West division, with 29 votes. Their strong lineup, improved bullpen, and the addition of Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz make them a formidable force. The team's recent success and deep talent pool make them a top pick.

NL Wild Cards

Our Picks: Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves

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The NL wild-card field is expected to be highly competitive, with the Brewers, Phillies, and Braves as the top contenders. The division's wide second tier and the potential for up-and-coming players to make an impact make it an exciting race.

World Series Champion

Our Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are predicted to become the first team to three-peat as World Series champions since the 1998-2000 Yankees. Their strong lineup, improved bullpen, and the addition of Tucker and Diaz make them a top contender. However, the starting pitching depth is a concern, with potential injuries and regression a possibility.

AL MVP

Our Pick: Aaron Judge

Judge is favored to win the AL MVP award, with 11 votes. His exceptional batting line and ability to accumulate WAR make him a strong contender. The modernization of MVP voting methods further solidifies his position as a top player.

NL MVP

Our Pick: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani is predicted to win the NL MVP award, with 21 votes. His ability to excel as both a hitter and a pitcher, despite health risks, makes him a unique and formidable player. The potential for him to tie the record for most consecutive MVP awards further solidifies his position.

AL Rookie of the Year

Our Pick: Kevin McGonigle

McGonigle is favored to win the AL Rookie of the Year award, with 12 votes. His combination of All-Star-level upside, a feel for the game, and polish at age 21 make him a strong contender. His ability to stay up and find success further solidifies his position.

NL Rookie of the Year

Our Pick: Nolan McLean

McLean is predicted to win the NL Rookie of the Year award, with 11 votes. His performance in the big leagues, including a 2.06 ERA over eight starts, and his World Baseball Classic rotation nod make him a strong choice. His ability to execute and carry his stuff deep into games further solidifies his position.

AL Cy Young

Our Pick: Tarik Skubal

Skubal is favored to win the AL Cy Young award, with 14 votes. His physical presence, hard throwing, and excellent changeup make him a dominant pitcher. His impending free agency and $400 million contract further solidify his position as a top contender.

NL Cy Young

Our Pick: Paul Skenes

Skenes is predicted to win the NL Cy Young award, with 23 votes. His strong performance, including a 2.50 ERA in 2025, and his ability to dominate make him a top contender. His recent success and the potential for further improvement solidify his position.