2026 MLB Offseason: 7 Burning Storylines to Watch Before Spring Training (2026)

Get ready for an exciting ride as we dive into the world of baseball's offseason! The 2026 season is just around the corner, and there's so much to uncover and anticipate. From blockbuster trades to free agent signings, let's explore seven captivating storylines that will keep us on the edge of our seats.

The Free Agent Frenzy: With top players like Tucker and Bellinger still on the market, the question arises: Where will these stars land? While some clubs are actively pursuing them, others might be left in the dust. The impact of their choices could ripple through the market, affecting other notable bats like Bregman and Realmuto. Will we see some surprising reunions, or will new teams emerge as contenders?

Trade Talk: Will we witness a blockbuster trade that shakes up the league? So far, we've seen some notable moves, with players like Semien, Nimmo, and Contreras changing teams. But the real buzz is around Tarik Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner. Will the Tigers hold onto him, or will an irresistible offer come their way? And don't forget about the intriguing starters like Gore and Peralta - could they be on the move?

NPB's Next Wave: The arrival of Munetaka Murakami in the White Sox has sparked excitement, but there's more talent on the way. What will happen with the remaining NPB stars - Kazuma Okamoto, Tatsuya Imai, and Kona Takahashi? With their negotiation window closing soon, where will these players end up? Will they join established teams or become the foundation for a new contender?

The Aggressive Spenders: Which teams will continue their spending spree? The Blue Jays and Orioles have made huge waves this offseason, but will they keep up the momentum? The Red Sox, despite their quiet free agency, have been active in trades. And let's not forget the Mets, who have added key players but still have questions to answer. Will these clubs continue to strengthen their rosters, or will they take a step back?

The Quiet Clubs: Who will break their silence and make some noise? The Giants, Reds, Guardians, Tigers, and Cubs have been relatively quiet so far. But with weaknesses exposed, will they make moves to improve their rosters? A mid-rotation starter, a second baseman, and a reliever - these are the priorities for some of these teams. Will they find the right pieces to compete?

Aging Legends: Will we see the return of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer? These pitching legends, despite their age, still have the potential to dominate. Where will they pitch in 2026? Will they reunite with their former teams, or will they find new homes? And what about the aging star hitters like Goldschmidt, Ozuna, and Turner? Could they still make an impact?