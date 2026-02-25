2026 MLB First Base Prospects: Who Will MASH in the Big Leagues? (2026)

Get ready for an intense battle at first base in 2026! The position is a hotbed of talent, with a unique and cutthroat dynamic. First basemen are under immense pressure to perform with their bats, as defensive skills take a backseat. It's all about smashing the ball and producing runs. If you can't deliver at the plate, you're out! This high-stakes environment creates a fascinating prospect landscape, with a deep pool of talented hitters vying for their chance to shine.

But here's where it gets interesting... the competition is not just among traditional first basemen. Players from other positions, like catchers, third basemen, and outfielders, are also making the move to first base, adding an extra layer of complexity. It's a battle for survival, with everyone bringing their unique skills to the table.

Let's dive into the top prospect first basemen for 2026. These players are ranked based on their fantasy prospect potential, and each brings something special to the field.

Samuel Basallo is a true phenom, dominating at every level despite his young age. He finished the 2024 season in Triple-A as a teenager and continued his impressive performance in 2025. With a powerful bat and a bright future, Basallo is projected to have the highest wRC+ and home run total for the Orioles in 2026.

Bryce Eldridge, standing at an imposing 6'7