2026 Jaecoo J8 PHEV: 7-Seat Family SUV Review | Power, Price, Features & More! (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the SUV market! The 2026 Jaecoo J8 is set to shake things up with its seven-seat, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) offering, bringing a new level of versatility and performance to the family SUV segment.

Omoda Jaecoo, a Chinese automotive brand, is expanding its horizons by introducing a three-row, PHEV version of the Jaecoo J8. This move marks a significant departure from their previous two-row SUV lineup, which included the Jaecoo J7 and J8, as well as the Omoda 9. The brand is now aiming to compete with popular family haulers like the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Mazda CX-80.

"We're excited about the prospects," shared Roy Muñoz, Chery Australia's chief commercial officer. Tim Krieger, the brand's head of public relations and communications, added, "We're actively considering the J8 Super Hybrid 7-seat version for the Australian market, likely in the second half of the year."

The three-row J8 has already made its mark in other markets, offering two distinct variants: a six-seat configuration with luxurious captain's chairs in the second row and a seven-seat option with a bench seat in the second row. Australian government documents confirm that the six-seat configuration has been approved for sale, indicating that the seven-seat version is also on its way.

Unveiled at last year's Beijing motor show, the J8 PHEV boasts an impressive powertrain, combining a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, resulting in a total system output of 450kW and 915Nm. If these figures hold true for the Australian market, the J8 PHEV will join the ranks of Australia's most powerful seven-seat SUVs, rivaling luxury models like the Range Rover, Mercedes-AMG GLS63, BMW X7 M60i, and Audi SQ7, all of which carry price tags well over $150,000.

But here's where it gets interesting: the seven-seat J8 Super Hybrid is expected to be priced at less than half of those luxury models. Local pricing and specifications will be revealed closer to its launch, but we can expect features like dual 12.3-inch screens, adaptive damping, a power tailgate, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, and heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, based on the five-seat versions.

Currently, the top-spec Ridge AWD is available for a drive-away price of $54,990, which is comparable to the entry-level Kia Sorento. However, the Jaecoo J8 has a unique identity crisis, as it's sold in China as the Chery Tiggo 9, while a slightly different SUV with the same nameplate is offered in the Australian market. The Australian-market Chery Tiggo 9, launched in 2025, exclusively features seven seats and a 315kW/580Nm plug-in hybrid powertrain.

And this is the part most people miss: Omoda Jaecoo's 2026 launch schedule also includes the J5, a small SUV that will offer a choice of turbo-petrol, hybrid, and electric powertrains. This diverse range of options showcases the brand's commitment to providing environmentally conscious and performance-oriented choices for Australian drivers.

So, what do you think? Will the Jaecoo J8's seven-seat, PHEV offering be a game-changer for family SUVs? Or is it just another entry in a crowded market? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!