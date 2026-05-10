2026 Honda HR-V Review: A Small SUV with Big Features (2026)

The 2026 Honda HR-V is a sleek and versatile subcompact SUV that's ready to take on its competitors. With a starting price of $26,500, it offers a range of features that make it a strong contender in the small SUV market. Here's a breakdown of what makes the 2026 HR-V stand out and why it's worth considering.

Impressive Standard Features

The 2026 HR-V comes with a host of welcome standard features, including wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. These additions enhance the driving experience, making it more convenient and connected for modern drivers. The 9-inch touch screen, an upgrade from the previous 7-inch model, further enhances the infotainment system, providing a more intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Comfort and Practicality

Step inside, and you'll find a comfortable and accommodating interior. The HR-V EX-L trim level, which I had the pleasure of driving, boasts attractive materials and a well-thought-out design. With good cargo space, it's practical for everyday use and longer trips alike. The five-passenger capacity makes it suitable for families or those who frequently transport multiple passengers.

Performance and Handling

Under the hood, the 2026 HR-V features a 2.0L normally aspirated engine, delivering 158 hp and 138 pound-feet of torque. While it may not be the most powerful, it provides adequate power for everyday driving. The continuously variable automatic transmission ensures smooth acceleration and efficient fuel economy, with an EPA estimate of 27 mpg city/30 mpg highway/25 mpg combined for the AWD version. However, it's worth noting that the adaptive cruise control could be more responsive, and careful planning is required for passing maneuvers.

Competition and Value

The HR-V competes with a range of popular small SUVs, including the Chevrolet Trax, Trailblazer, Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Corolla Cross, and VW Taos. Despite its age, the current generation HR-V remains a strong value proposition. It's a well-equipped and reliable choice, especially for those seeking a practical and affordable small SUV.

Looking Ahead

As the current generation HR-V nears the end of its lifecycle, Honda has the opportunity to introduce a hybrid or electric subcompact SUV, which would further enhance its appeal. While the 2026 HR-V is a solid choice, the future of the model remains uncertain, leaving room for speculation and anticipation among enthusiasts.

Contact and Resources

For more information, you can reach out to Mark Phelan, the author of this review, at 313-222-6731 or via email at mmphelan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @mark_phelan for the latest automotive news and insights. Explore more automotive content on the website and sign up for the newsletter to stay updated on the latest industry trends.