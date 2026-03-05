2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Nominees & Music Highlights! (2026)

The 2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards are here, and the spotlight is blazing on Sinners, leading the pack with multiple nominations. But here's where it gets controversial: can a film's music supervision truly make or break its impact? Let’s dive into the full list of nominees and explore why these selections are sparking conversations across the industry.

Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films

In the big-budget category, the competition is fierce. Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman’s work on A Minecraft Movie is up against Kirsten Lane’s The Running Man, Maggie Rodford’s Wicked: For Good, Niki Sherrod’s Sinners, and David Taylor and Jake Voulgarides’ F1. Each project showcases unique musical choices, but which one truly elevates the film? And this is the part most people miss: the subtle ways music supervision shapes character development and narrative tension.

Best Music Supervision in Mid-Level Budget Films

Mid-level budgets often allow for more creative risks. Vivian Aguiar-Buff, Natalie Hayden, and Alexandra Nickson’s Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie faces off against Linda Cohen’s The Smashing Machine, Gabe Hilfer’s Marty Supreme, and more. These films prove that limited resources don’t limit artistic vision. But does a smaller budget mean less impact? That’s a question worth debating.

Best Music Supervision in Low-Budget Films

Low-budget films often rely on music to carry emotional weight. Lucy Bright’s The History of Sound, Sarah Bromberg and Stephanie Diaz-Matos’ One of Them Days, and Raife Burchell and Ian Neil’s Die My Love are just a few standout nominees. These projects remind us that great music supervision isn’t about the budget—it’s about the passion. But here’s a bold thought: could low-budget films be the future of innovative music placement?

Best Music Supervision in a Non-Theatrically Released Film

Streaming and direct-to-digital releases are reshaping the industry. Jumi Akinfenwa’s My Fault: London, Nick Angel’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, and Frankie Pine’s Nonnas are leading the charge. These films challenge traditional distribution models, but do they deserve the same recognition as theatrical releases? That’s a hot topic in the comments.

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

The original songs category is always a highlight. Diane Warren’s “Dear Me” from Relentless, Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq’s “I Lied to You” from Sinners, and Olivia Dean’s “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be” from Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy are just a few contenders. These songs don’t just complement the films—they become part of the cultural conversation. But which one will stand the test of time? That’s for you to decide.

Final Thoughts

The 2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards celebrate the unsung heroes behind every great film. But here’s a thought-provoking question: Is music supervision an art, a science, or a bit of both? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear your take on which nominees deserve the top spot and why!