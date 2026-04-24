2026 Grammys Highlights: Bad Bunny's Historic Win, Billie Eilish's Powerful Speech & More! (2026)

The 2026 Grammys were a night filled with memorable moments, from heartfelt speeches to hilarious monologues. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar, had a stellar evening, making history by becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year for his groundbreaking album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS". His powerful acceptance speech dedicated the award to immigrants, resonating deeply with the audience. But it wasn't just Bad Bunny who made a statement; Billie Eilish, in her acceptance speech for Song of the Year, boldly addressed ICE, advocating for immigration reform. Trevor Noah, the comedian and former host of "The Daily Show", brought the house down with his witty and controversial monologue, poking fun at the absence of Nicki Minaj, who was reportedly discussing important issues with Donald Trump at the White House. Olivia Dean, the British singer, won Best New Artist, using her platform to celebrate immigrants and their bravery. Justin Bieber's steamy performance of "Yukon" from his latest album "Swag" left the audience in awe, while Kendrick Lamar's dominance at the ceremony was undeniable, taking home multiple awards including Record of the Year and Best Rap Album. Lady Gaga's energetic performance of "Abracadabra" and her inspiring message to women in the music industry added to the night's magic. Pharrell Williams and Clipse transformed the Grammys into a winter wonderland with their snow-filled performance. The 'in memoriam' segment was a touching tribute to iconic artists, with performances by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson, followed by a powerful rendition of "War Pigs" by Post Malone and his bandmates. The 2026 Grammys were a celebration of music, diversity, and the power of self-expression, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.