2026 Grammy Winners: Full List of Award Winners | Music Awards (2026)

The 68th Grammy Awards: A Night of Musical Excellence and Surprises!

The music industry's most prestigious night, the Grammys, delivered an unforgettable experience on Sunday, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and controversy. The ceremony celebrated the best in music, but the winners' list sparked debates and left many in awe.

The Main Event:

The night's biggest honors went to Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Dean, and Bad Bunny. Billie's 'Wildflower' won Song of the Year, while Kendrick's collaboration with SZA, 'luther,' took home Record of the Year. Olivia Dean claimed the Best New Artist award, and Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' was crowned Album of the Year.

But here's where it gets interesting: Kendrick Lamar, the most nominated artist with nine nods, only took home one award. This has left fans wondering if the Grammys truly reflect the industry's best. And with Lady Gaga, a close second in nominations, winning Best Pop Vocal Album, the question arises: Was it a fair representation of her talent?

The Full Winners' List:

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' emerged victorious, beating out strong contenders like Clipse's 'Let God Sort Em Out' and JID's 'God Does Like Ugly'.

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean's win was a highlight, competing against rising stars like Katseye, The Marias, and Addison Rae.

Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny's success continued with this win, showcasing his dominance in the genre.

Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' was an unexpected win, beating out favorites like Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert.

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga's 'MAYHEM' secured the win, despite tough competition from Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter.

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young's 'Messy' was a surprise victory, leaving Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga without an award in this category.

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish's 'Wildflower' captivated the judges, beating out Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' and Kendrick Lamar's 'luther'.

Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar and SZA's collaboration on 'luther' won, making it a big night for both artists.

Album of the Year: Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' dominated, leaving behind albums from Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's 'Defying Gravity' soared above the rest, including HUNTR/X and ROSÉ's collaborations.

Best Country Song: Tyler Childers' 'Bitin' List' was a fan favorite, and its win was celebrated by many.

Best Dance Pop Recording: Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' added another win to her collection, showcasing her versatility.

Best R&B Performance: Kehlani's 'Folded' was a standout performance, earning the award.

The Future of the Grammys:

With the Grammys moving exclusively to ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ next year, the accessibility of the awards show is set to change. Will this shift impact the diversity of winners and nominees? Only time will tell.

What do you think about the 2026 Grammy winners? Did your favorites take home the gold? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the night's biggest surprises and snubs!