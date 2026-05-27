2026 Grammy Awards Reactions: Surprises & Highlights (Part 4) (2026)

The 2026 Grammy Awards Ceremony has sparked a range of reactions, with some surprises and controversies. Here's a look at some of the key moments and opinions from the discussion: Bad Bunny's Performance - Some viewers were underwhelmed by Bad Bunny's performance, with one commenter expressing disappointment. A Tribe Called Quest's Grammy Snub - The absence of A Tribe Called Quest's recognition with a Grammy award has sparked debate, with one user questioning the decision. Roty and Aoty Predictions - There's a lot of speculation about who will take home the ROTY (Record of the Year) and AOTY (Album of the Year) awards. Some believe Gaga should win AOTY, while others think Kendrick and Bunny are the clear favorites. The Dr. Dre Award - There's a discussion about the timing of the Dr. Dre award presentation, with some suggesting it should have been handed out before the ceremony. Billie Eilish's Award History - There's a concern that Billie Eilish is being overrewarded for her year-off submissions, which has led to a cycle of perception and reward that some find unfair. Production Achievements - Some users are highlighting the importance of production achievements, like Abracadabra, in the ROTY category. Controversial Interpretations - There are subtle hints at controversial interpretations of certain performances and awards, inviting discussion and debate among the commenters. Thought-Provoking Questions - The discussion ends with thought-provoking questions, encouraging the audience to voice their agreement or disagreement in the comments section. This fosters an engaging and interactive environment, allowing for a range of opinions and perspectives to be shared.