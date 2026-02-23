2026 Golden Globes Hair Trend: The Forehead Curl (2026)

A Single Curl, a Thousand Questions: Unraveling the Golden Globes' Forehead Fashion

The Golden Globes 2026: Where Forehead Curls Stole the Show

Imagine my surprise when I realized that the stunning Ayo Edebiri and Odessa A'Zion, stars of HBO's 'I Love L.A.', had more in common than just their on-screen brilliance. Last night's Golden Globes red carpet revealed a unique beauty trend: the single forehead curl, affectionately known as the 'kiss curl'. It's a style that has me captivated.

The Art of the Kiss Curl: A Historical Perspective

David Mallet, a renowned hairstylist with a Paris-New York pedigree, enlightened me on the origins of this trend. "A kiss curl is reminiscent of a mother's kiss on a child's forehead," he explained. And he should know; he's the one who transformed a section of my chin-length bob into a magical circle on my forehead.

This trend has a rich history, dating back to the 1920s and 1930s, with iconic figures like Josephine Baker and Betty Boop, whom Mallet hails as the 'queens of the kiss curl'. Over the past century, this look has had its moments in the fashion spotlight, making appearances at events like the Met Gala, where celebrities like Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky, and Kylie Jenner have sported it.

Variations on a Theme: The Golden Globes' Curl Showcase

On the Golden Globes red carpet, we saw a delightful array of kiss curl variations. Edebiri's curl, crafted by hairstylist Jacob Aaron, was a statement piece, oversized yet not fully closed. In contrast, A'Zion's curl has become her signature, a look she maintains herself, dispelling any wig rumors. Ginnifer Goodwin also joined the trend, donning a pixie-sized version styled by Clayton Hawkins, a perfect match for her short hair.

DIY Kiss Curl: A Vintage Look Made Easy

The best part? You can achieve this vintage look at home! Mallet shared his simple steps: "Spray gel onto the hair, smooth it with your fingers, twist it into a circular motion, and secure it with a pin. Use a diffuser to dry, and leave the pin in until the hair is completely dry to ensure the curl holds its shape."

But Here's Where It Gets Controversial...

Some might argue that this trend is a bold statement, a modern twist on vintage glamour. Others might see it as a fun, playful addition to any hairstyle. What's your take? Do you think the kiss curl is a fashion-forward move or a step too far?

And This Is the Part Most People Miss...

The kiss curl isn't just about fashion; it's a statement of individuality and a nod to the rich history of hair styling. It's a conversation starter, a way to connect with the past while making a unique statement in the present.

So, will you be giving the kiss curl a try? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation about this intriguing trend!

