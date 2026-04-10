2026 Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 Highlights: Justin Rose Dominates at Torrey Pines (2026)

Get ready for an exciting day at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open! The leaderboard is heating up, and we've got all the live updates, analysis, and highlights from Round 3 at Torrey Pines.

The Dominance of Justin Rose

Justin Rose has been on fire so far, dominating the tournament with a new record-breaking performance. He's set the bar high, leaving his competitors in the dust with a four-shot lead. But here's where it gets controversial: can anyone catch up to Rose's incredible performance?

Chasing the Leader

Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Max McGreevy, and Si Woo Kim are all in the running, but they've got a tall task ahead. Rose has been in a league of his own, and the pressure is on to make up ground on the tougher South Course.

The Return of Brooks Koepka

And this is the part most people miss... Brooks Koepka, a two-time former winner at the WM Phoenix Open, is back in action. He's made the weekend cut and is looking to build momentum. Will he be able to find his rhythm and make a comeback?

Live Coverage

Catch all the action on CBS, CBSSports.com, and the CBS Sports App from 3-6:30 p.m. ET. We'll keep you updated with live scores, statistics, and highlights from Torrey Pines.

Justin Rose's Birdie Blitz

Justin Rose continues to impress, extending his lead to eight shots after four birdies on the front nine. He's on a roll, and his ball-striking is simply outrageous. Rose hasn't needed any long putts to maintain his dominance.

Koepka's Comeback

Brooks Koepka had a rough start, but he's bounced back with three straight birdies. He's determined to get back in the game and build some competitive momentum.

Can Anyone Stop Rose?

The chase pack is struggling to keep up with Rose's red-hot performance. He's showing no signs of slowing down, and his lead continues to grow.

Keith Mitchell's Hot Start

Keith Mitchell is making the most of the mild wind conditions, birdying the first three holes. His early success showcases the potential for low scores on Moving Day.

As the round progresses, will anyone be able to challenge Justin Rose's dominance? Join the discussion and share your predictions! Who do you think will emerge as the champion at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open?