2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Unlucky Receivers Poised for a Bounce-Back Season (2026)

Let's dive into the world of fantasy football and explore the intriguing concept of 'unlucky receivers.' These are the wideouts who, despite their talent, found themselves on the receiving end of some less-than-ideal passes in 2025. But fear not, my fellow football enthusiasts, for this article aims to shed light on their potential resurgence in 2026.

The Unlucky Few

First up, we have DJ Moore, the Buffalo Bills' new acquisition. Moore's 2025 season was a rollercoaster, with a catchable target rate of just 70%. The trade to Buffalo brings hope, as he'll now be catching passes from the more accurate Josh Allen. Personally, I think this move could be a game-changer for Moore's fantasy prospects. Allen's precision might just be the boost Moore needs to shine.

Next, we turn our attention to Ladd McConkey, the Chargers' wide receiver. McConkey's 2025

2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Unlucky Receivers Poised for a Bounce-Back Season (2026)

References

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