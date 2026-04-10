2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test: Day 3 Results and Mercedes' Engine Mystery (2026)

Get ready for an exciting pre-season test in Bahrain! The final day of the first test in 2026 saw Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli set the pace, but it wasn't without its drama. With just 10 minutes left on the clock, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's run came to an early end, resulting in a red flag. Despite this setback, Antonelli's 1m 33.669 stood strong, having taken over from George Russell for Friday afternoon. It was a Mercedes one-two on the timesheets, with Russell in second place, followed by Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen. But here's where it gets controversial... While Mercedes dominated the track, an intriguing engine theory has emerged, captivating the F1 paddock. This video explores the theory, breaking down its mechanics and implications. If real, this advantage could be brilliant, legal, but only temporary. So, what do you think? Is Mercedes' engine theory a game-changer, or just a fleeting advantage? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Don't forget to add the 2026 F1 schedule to your calendar at the touch of a button. Subscribe to stay updated on every race, and download the F1 calendar to keep track of all the action.