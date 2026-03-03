2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test Day 1 Highlights: Max Verstappen Tops the Timesheets! (2026)

The 2026 Formula 1 season is off to a thrilling start with the first pre-season test in Bahrain, and the morning session results are in! But did anyone expect Max Verstappen to dominate so early?

The Dutch driver, a four-time world champion, set a blistering pace with a time of 1m 35.433s, leaving McLaren's Oscar Piastri in second place by a mere two-tenths of a second. This sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting battle for supremacy in the upcoming season.

The morning session at the Bahrain International Circuit was relatively incident-free, except for a red flag caused by Franco Colapinto's car stopping between Turns 7 and 8. All 11 teams managed to get out on the circuit, including Williams, marking their official debut ahead of the new season.

F1 2026 Engine Revolution: What's Changed & How It Will Impact Racing

And here's a fun fact: This test is just the beginning! There's another three-day test to come, and the RacingNews365 team is already buzzing with anticipation. Ian Parkes, Sam Coop, and Nick Golding delve into the strategies and developments that will shape the 2026 F1 season. You can catch their insightful podcast discussion or watch the video version to get the full scoop.

But wait, there's more! Don't miss a beat of the upcoming F1 action. Simply subscribe to the 2026 F1 schedule, and you'll have all the race dates and times at your fingertips. No more scrambling to catch the races; you'll be ahead of the game!

Are you surprised by Verstappen's early dominance? Who do you think will challenge him this season? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!

