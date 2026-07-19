2026 Eddie Reese Showdown Session 2 Live Recap | Full Event Highlights & Results (2026)

Get ready for an exciting evening of swimming action at the 2026 Eddie Reese Showdown! While Session 1 showcased some impressive 50-meter sprints, Session 2 is all about pushing the limits with longer distances and individual events. From the 100-meter sprints to the 200-meter freestyle and beyond, tonight's lineup promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

But here's where it gets controversial... Should the 500-meter freestyle be considered a sprint? And what about the 200-meter IM - is it really just a sprint with a twist? Let us know in the comments what you think!

The meet opens with the women's and men's 200 medley relays, setting the pace for the rest of the evening. Then, it's time for the individual events. The women's 200 freestyle and men's 500 freestyle will showcase the endurance and strategy of the swimmers. The 100-meter backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly events will test their speed and technique. The 500-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle will be a battle of pacing and endurance. And finally, the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter IM will be a thrilling showcase of speed and versatility.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to dive into the action! Follow along for live updates and don't forget to share your thoughts on these controversial events in the comments below.

2026 Eddie Reese Showdown Session 2 Live Recap | Full Event Highlights & Results (2026)

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