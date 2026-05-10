A national economist offers insights into the economic landscape, reflecting on 2025 and forecasting 2026. Tim Mehedy, co-founder and chief economist at Access/Macro, describes 2025 as a chaotic year, contrasting it with the positive momentum heading into 2026. Despite initial concerns about a recession, Mehedy notes that the economy has shown resilience, with consumer spending growing steadily. A poll conducted in January revealed that 85% of Utah voters are concerned about the country's economy, with inflation as the primary concern for 47% of respondents. Mehedy highlights the paradox of consumers spending despite economic uncertainty, suggesting that this behavior could change if elections lead to significant political turmoil. He warns that an election shock could cause a pullback in spending and investment, impacting both businesses and individuals. This article emphasizes the importance of monitoring political developments in 2026, as they may significantly influence the economic outlook.
2026 Economic Outlook: Tim Mehedy's Insights on Inflation, Elections, and Consumer Spending (2026)
References
- https://azbigmedia.com/business/top-20-emerging-industries-in-arizona-for-2026/
- https://www.reuters.com/world/china/global-markets-view-europe-2026-02-04/
- https://www.ndtv.com/opinion/trump-and-tariffs-with-the-us-deal-has-india-bucked-thucydides-famous-adage-10944040
- https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/01/28/business/federal-reserve-interest-rates/takeaways-from-the-fed-meeting
- https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/jan/29/colin-boyce-nationals-leadership-challenge-furious-cattle-farmer
- https://www.ksl.com/article/51446997/national-economist-reflects-on-2025-looks-ahead-to-2026-during-utah-stop
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