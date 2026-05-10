2026 Economic Outlook: Tim Mehedy's Insights on Inflation, Elections, and Consumer Spending (2026)

A national economist offers insights into the economic landscape, reflecting on 2025 and forecasting 2026. Tim Mehedy, co-founder and chief economist at Access/Macro, describes 2025 as a chaotic year, contrasting it with the positive momentum heading into 2026. Despite initial concerns about a recession, Mehedy notes that the economy has shown resilience, with consumer spending growing steadily. A poll conducted in January revealed that 85% of Utah voters are concerned about the country's economy, with inflation as the primary concern for 47% of respondents. Mehedy highlights the paradox of consumers spending despite economic uncertainty, suggesting that this behavior could change if elections lead to significant political turmoil. He warns that an election shock could cause a pullback in spending and investment, impacting both businesses and individuals. This article emphasizes the importance of monitoring political developments in 2026, as they may significantly influence the economic outlook.

2026 Economic Outlook: Tim Mehedy's Insights on Inflation, Elections, and Consumer Spending (2026)

References

Top Articles
Venezuela Opens Oil Sector to Private Firms: A New Era for the Industry?
Measles Outbreak: MPI Winkler Service Centre Closed | Manitoba Health Update
El Salvador's Bitcoin & Gold Strategy: Nayib Bukele's Bold Move
Latest Posts
Saks Off Fifth: Drastic Downsizing and Store Closures
Unleash Your Creativity: Google Project Genie's Interactive Worlds
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Neely Ledner

Last Updated:

Views: 5893

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Neely Ledner

Birthday: 1998-06-09

Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329

Phone: +2433516856029

Job: Central Legal Facilitator

Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.