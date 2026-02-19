2026 Detroit Tigers Prospects: Ryan Hall's Journey to the MLB (2026)

The Detroit Tigers are betting big on a late-blooming high school athlete—but will their gamble pay off? In a bold move during the 2025 draft, the Tigers doubled down on their strategy of targeting prep talent, despite a history of injuries within their cohort. Among their picks was right-handed pitcher Ryan Hall, a 6’1”, 175-pound prospect from North Gwinnett High School in Georgia. Hall, selected in the fifth round, secured a $997,500 bonus—a whopping $550,000 over slot value—to bypass a commitment to Georgia Tech. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Hall didn’t pitch post-draft, and his professional journey is expected to begin with extended spring training before a likely debut in the Complex League by May or June.

Hall’s story is one of untapped potential. A dual-sport athlete in high school, he was a capable quarterback but didn’t truly shine on the mound until his senior year. That’s when everything clicked: he added inches to his frame, packed on muscle, and saw his fastball velocity jump from scraping 90-91 mph to consistently sitting in the low-90s, even touching 95 mph. His athleticism translates well to the mound, where he demonstrates impressive extension for his size. Pair that with a low-80s slider boasting a sharp two-plane break and a spin rate topping 2600 rpms, and you’ve got a pitch that already flashes above-average potential. He also shows promise with a circle changeup, though it’s still a work in progress.

But here’s the controversial part: Hall isn’t your typical polished prep standout. He’s a project—a high-upside athlete with raw strike-throwing abilities but a long road ahead. The Tigers are banking on his athleticism to refine his command, projecting him as a mid-90s starter with a plus breaking ball and solid changeup. Yet, his late development as a pitcher—coupled with his low mileage arm—has both risks and rewards. While his breakout senior year caught the Tigers’ scouts’ attention, his lack of experience raises questions: Can he consistently command his pitches? Will his secondary offerings develop as hoped?

And this is the part most people miss: Hall’s journey is as much about patience as it is about potential. In his first pro season, the focus will be on refining his strike-throwing and tightening his breaking ball. He’s unlikely to rush through the system, and the Tigers are prepared for a slow burn. The ceiling? A mid-rotation starter. The floor? A high-risk, high-reward gamble.

What do you think? Is Ryan Hall the Tigers' next hidden gem, or is his lack of early development a red flag?