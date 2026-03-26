2026 Blues Music Awards Nominees | Full List of Blues Foundation Nominations (2026)

Get ready to dive into the heart of the blues scene, because the 2026 Blues Music Awards nominees have just been unveiled, and the competition is fiercer than ever! The Blues Foundation, the guardians of this soulful genre, has spoken, and the stage is set for a night of unforgettable music on May 7, 2026, in the birthplace of blues itself—Memphis, Tennessee. But here's where it gets exciting: with categories ranging from Acoustic Blues to Soul Blues, and artists from around the globe vying for top honors, this year’s awards promise to celebrate the rich tapestry of blues music in all its forms. And this is the part most people miss—the nominees aren’t just legends; they’re also rising stars who are redefining the genre. Let’s take a closer look at who’s in the running.

Acoustic Blues Album shines a spotlight on raw, unplugged talent, with nominees like Catfish Keith’s Sugar for Sugar – Vol. 1 2025 Summer Sessions and Erin Harpe’s tribute to Mississippi John Hurt. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can a tribute album truly capture the essence of a blues legend, or does it risk losing the artist’s original spirit? Share your thoughts below!

In the Album of the Year category, heavyweights like Blood Brothers Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia’s Help Yourself and Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s Young Fashioned Ways are battling it out. And this is the part most people miss: These albums aren’t just collections of songs—they’re stories of resilience, love, and the human experience. Which one resonates with you the most?

The B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award is always a crowd-pleaser, with nominees like Ronnie Baker Brooks and Ruthie Foster. But here’s where it gets controversial: Does the title of 'Entertainer' favor showmanship over musical depth? Let’s debate!

From Best Emerging Artist Album to Traditional Blues, each category is a testament to the genre’s diversity. Notable mentions include Brody Buster’s Redemption and Maria Muldaur’s One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey. And this is the part most people miss: Emerging artists often bring fresh perspectives, while traditionalists keep the roots alive. Which approach do you think is more vital for the blues’ future?

The Instrumentalist categories are a technical marvel, celebrating the unsung heroes behind the scenes. From Benny Turner on bass to Marcia Ball on piano, these artists are the backbone of blues music. But here’s where it gets controversial: Should instrumentalists get more recognition, or is the focus on vocals justified?

Finally, the International Blues Album category reminds us that blues is a global language, with nominees like Brandon Isaak’s Walkin With The Blues and The Angelique Francis Band’s Not Defeated. And this is the part most people miss: International artists often blend local flavors with blues traditions, creating unique sounds. How do you think this fusion impacts the genre?

As we count down to the awards, one thing is clear: the blues is alive and evolving. But here’s the ultimate question: What does the future of blues look like to you? Traditional, experimental, or something in between? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the conversation going!