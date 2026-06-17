2026 Bedding Trends: 5 Ways to Elevate Your Bedroom Style (2026)

5 Bedding Trends Designers Are Following in 2026 — And Every Piece You Need to Get the Look

Opinions on bedding trends don’t shift easily — they're often as personal as how we take our coffee. Unlike bedroom trends — a statement lamp or an oversized accent chair to flex on friends — if the duvet you’ve had for a decade still works, why buy a new one?

Which is why, when a look, fabric, or sensibility does move the needle in the sleep space, it’s worth getting out from under the covers and paying attention.

Whether you’re dressing a guest room to impress or on a quest to create the coziest personal sanctuary known to man, these are the bedding trends for 2026 that make the best third of your life a little more comfortable, and a whole lot chicer.

A Colorful Foundation

The fitted bed sheet is the base of the operation, and — save for a few ultra-chic early adopters who embraced patterned versions — it’s been played pretty safe. In 2026, that’s beginning to change.

‘While crisp white bedding paired with beautiful custom pillows will always be a classic, I’m seeing a refreshing shift toward introducing color at the foundation of the bed,’ notes Liz Williams, founder and designer of Atlanta-based Liz Williams Interiors. ‘This can range from subtle beige or tan neutrals to more expressive shades like soft green or blue that highlight other colors in the room.’

And even beyond that mostly hidden fitted layer, the duvet deserves consideration too — especially in winter, when it’s often buried beneath throw pillows and blankets. ‘People can easily embrace this trend by using a colored duvet cover or coverlet while keeping sheets and accent pillows neutral,’ Liz explains.

Bed Threads

French Flax Linen Duvet Cover

Hommey

Wisteria Duvet Cover

Brooklinen

Classic Percale Core Sheet Set

Texture Maxxing

The designers we consulted seem to agree: texture-maxxing — a look we’ve already seen take hold in the living room trends — is also migrating to the bedroom in 2026.

Tracy Morris, designer and founder of Tracy Morris Design, goes so far as to call it the ‘most design-forward and “cool”’ look for the year, thanks to its natural nonchalance. ‘This approach stands out because it prioritizes depth and personality over perfection,’ she says, citing her love of mixing tactile quilts from brands like Matouk with crisp sheets or softer, more relaxed layers beneath. ‘It feels intentional and elevated, but still approachable and livable.’

‘Texture is playing a bigger role than ever in bedroom design,’ adds Liz Williams. ‘Mixing finishes like sateen sheets with relaxed linen, a matelassé coverlet, or lightly quilted layers adds depth and interest, even within a restrained color palette. This is an easy trend to adopt by layering different weaves rather than introducing more patterns.’

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Casaluna

100% Linen Sheet Set

Mantas Ezcaray

Mohair Blanket

The ‘Unipillow’

Sometime around the middle of last year, we started catching whiffs of the ‘unipillow’ — a single, sleek, often generously long pillow replacing the once-mandatory pile of throw cushions. But don’t raid the cushion closet just yet; in 2026, this edited approach remains the minimalist bedding look du jour.

‘I still love layered pillows, but the look is becoming more edited,’ notes Liz Williams, Atlanta-based interior designer and founder of Liz Williams Interiors. ‘A tailored approach, such as a single, long lumbar pillow in a beautiful fabric,’ she says, ‘feels fresh, intentional, and polished without being overstyled.’

You've got one shot, so choose that cushion wisely.

Lulu and Georgia

Garden Walk Linen Pillow by Sarah Sherman Samuel

The Citizenry

Seema Lumbar Pillow

Threshold

Lumbar Boucle Colorblock Decorative Throw Pillow

Characterful Unique Choices

Personality-packed bedding is very much in for 2026 — it’s just no longer spelled out quite so literally. According to Kati Curtis, principal at Kati Curtis Design, monograms are finally on the outs.

‘Monograms instantly cheapen a bed, turning something meant to feel tailored and considered into a gift-registry cliché. You already know your own name, how arrogant to plaster your initials all over everything,’ she quips, adding, ‘This trend screams new money, no taste or imagination.’ In other words, attempts at making a bed feel ‘personal’ via initials alone are reading cheugy in 2026.

Instead, expression now comes through thoughtful layering with patterned quilts and coverlets, subtle color play, and tactile textures. This lack of monogrammed uniformity, Kati notes, ‘reads confident and collated rather than all purchased from the same store,’ adding that ‘confidence is exactly where bedding, and interiors in general are headed next year!’

Urban Outfitters

Leopard Cinched Core Duvet Cover

West Elm

Pierce & Ward Floral Grid Sham

Matouk

India Duvet Cover

Cooling Breathable Materials

We’re officially leaving stuffy sheet layers behind. It’s easy to underestimate just how cool a bed needs to be for real comfort — not just in the height of summer, but all year long. So, we're getting smarter.

Cotton percale and textured linen will always remain on rotation, but increasingly, that cooling role is being taken over by bamboo viscose. Softer than silk, easier on the wallet, and often more sustainable, this material’s popularity has taken off like a kite.

‘The continued rise of ultra-soft, breathable materials from brands like Cozy Earth, whose sheets feel cozy yet cool, are perfect for year-round comfort,’ says Virginia-based interior designer Tracy Morris. Designers may be clocking the trend now, but some early devotees — including the likes of Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey — have been sleeping on it for years.

Cozy Earth

Striped Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

Quince

Organic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

LUXOME

Luxury Bamboo Sheet Set

As with so many interior design trends of 2026, the bedding trends for the year ahead point to more color and more character. Switching out your bedding can totally change your sleep space, so if you are looking for a quick and easy update, this is a good place to start.