2026 Bathurst 12 Hour: Ultimate Guide to Australia's Premier Endurance Race (2026)

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping weekend as the iconic Mount Panorama sets the stage for the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour! This prestigious Australian endurance race is set to thrill fans with a diverse lineup of 115 drivers from 22 different countries, including nine former winners and Supercars champions. But here's the twist: it's not just about the drivers; it's a team effort!

The Race:

The action begins on Sunday, February 15th, at 5:45 AM AEDT, with a thrilling 12-hour race concluding at 6:00 PM. This endurance test will push drivers and their machines to the limit, showcasing the ultimate blend of speed, strategy, and teamwork.

Where to Watch:

Catch all the high-octane drama live and uninterrupted on Foxtel (Channel 506) and Kayo Sports. For the first time, viewers can experience the race in stunning 4K resolution, bringing every heart-pounding moment to life. Live coverage starts on Saturday, February 14th, at 1:00 PM AEDT for qualifying, with Sunday's coverage kicking off at 5:30 AM.

The Teams and Cars:

The grid features a diverse range of teams and cars, each with their own unique strengths and strategies. From the mighty Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO to the sleek Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), every team will be vying for victory. Keep an eye out for the returning champions, like Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney, who will be looking to defend their titles. And don't forget the international flavor, with drivers from Germany, New Zealand, and beyond, adding to the excitement.

Controversy and Intrigue:

But here's where it gets controversial. With such a diverse field, the question arises: Will the race favor experienced veterans or provide an opportunity for newcomers to shine? And with the introduction of 4K coverage, how will this impact the viewing experience and fan engagement? These are the discussions that will keep fans talking long after the checkered flag waves.

The Ultimate Guide:

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the race, from the teams and drivers to the viewing options. But the real excitement lies in the unpredictable nature of endurance racing. Will there be surprise upsets, dramatic overtakes, or unexpected alliances? Only time will tell. So, buckle up and get ready for a thrilling ride as the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour unfolds!