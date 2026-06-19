2026 BAFTA TV Awards Winners - Full List | Adolescence Dominates (2026)

The 2026 BAFTA TV Awards: A Celebration of British Television

The 2026 BAFTA TV Awards, hosted by comedian and Taskmaster presenter Greg Davies, took place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London, showcasing the very best of British television. The ceremony celebrated a diverse range of shows and performances, from groundbreaking dramas to hilarious comedies and captivating factual series.

One of the standout moments of the evening was the opening monologue by Davies, who quipped about the origins of television, suggesting that it began when David Attenborough "first hugged a monkey." This light-hearted remark set the tone for the rest of the ceremony, which was filled with humor and recognition of the industry's talent.

Craft Awards and Early Winners

Before the main awards were announced, the Craft Awards were presented, with Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors emerging as the biggest winners. Each show received two prizes, recognizing their exceptional craftsmanship and creativity. This early success boded well for their potential main award wins.

A Month of Apology and Reflection

The ceremony came on the heels of a recent controversy surrounding the BAFTA Film Awards, where John Davidson's Tourette's Syndrome outbursts caused an uproar. BAFTA had apologized "unreservedly" and conducted an independent review, which identified structural weaknesses in their planning and crisis management. This incident served as a reminder of the importance of sensitivity and inclusivity in the industry.

A Celebration of British TV

As the ceremony progressed, the focus shifted to the diverse range of British TV shows and performances. The Supporting Actress category saw a strong showing from talented actors, including Aimee Lou Wood, Christine Tremarco, and Erin Doherty, all of whom delivered memorable performances in their respective shows.

The Supporting Actor category was equally impressive, with Ashley Walters, Fehinti Balogun, and Owen Cooper recognized for their outstanding work in Adolescence and other productions. The Children's categories celebrated educational and entertaining shows like A Real Bug's Life and Shaun the Sheep, while the Current Affairs section highlighted important documentaries like Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War and The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money.

Drama, Comedy, and More

The Drama Series category showcased a variety of compelling shows, including Blue Lights, A Thousand Blows, and Code of Silence. The Entertainment section was dominated by The Graham Norton Show, Last One Laughing, and Michael McIntyre's Big Show, all of which brought laughter and entertainment to audiences.

The Actress in a Comedy category saw a strong competition between Diane Morgan, Jennifer Saunders, and Katherine Parkinson, each delivering hilarious performances in their respective shows. The Leading Actor and Leading Actress categories celebrated the exceptional talents of Colin Firth, Ellis Howard, and Sheridan Smith, among others.

International and Specialist Factual

The International category recognized global talent with shows like The Bear and Severance, while the Specialist Factual section celebrated in-depth documentaries such as Grenfell: Uncovered and Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz.

A Month of Awards

The 2026 BAFTA TV Awards come just a month after the Film Awards, and they serve as a testament to the rich diversity and creativity within the British television industry. As the ceremony concluded, the stage was set for further awards, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next round of accolades.

In conclusion, the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards were a celebration of the very best of British television, recognizing talent, creativity, and the enduring power of the medium. As the industry continues to evolve, these awards remind us of the importance of storytelling and the impact it can have on audiences worldwide.