2026 Australian Grand Prix: Start Times, How to Watch, and What to Expect! (2026)

Get ready for the thrill of the 2026 Formula 1 season kickoff—it’s almost here, and it’s starting with a bang at the Australian Grand Prix! But here’s where it gets exciting: this year, Cadillac joins the grid, adding a fresh dynamic to the race. With sweeping new technical regulations shaking up the sport, teams have been hard at work during the off-season to adapt. So, what does this mean for the race? And how can you catch all the action? Let’s dive in.

When does the 2026 Australian Grand Prix start? The race weekend officially begins on Friday, March 6, with Free Practice 1 at 12:30 local time in Melbourne, followed by Free Practice 2 at 16:00. Saturday, March 7, brings Free Practice 3 at 12:30 and Qualifying at 16:00. The main event—the Grand Prix—roars to life at 15:00 on Sunday, March 8. And this is the part most people miss: global start times vary, so check the image below or visit the RACE HUB (https://www.formula1.com/en/racing/2026/australia) to ensure you don’t miss a second.

How can you watch it? F1 TV Pro is your go-to for live coverage, offering exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 drivers’ cars and ad-free streaming in six languages. It’s accessible via Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. For an even more immersive experience, F1 TV Premium lets you watch in 4K Ultra HD/HDR on up to six devices, with a personalized Multiview feature offering 26 different feeds. But here’s the controversial part: is 4K worth the extra cost, or does standard HD suffice for the average fan? Let us know in the comments!

If you prefer a simpler option, live timing is available on F1.com and the F1 app throughout the weekend. And don’t forget, F2, F3, F1 ACADEMY, and Porsche Supercup sessions are also streaming live, giving you a full weekend of racing action.

Where’s the race happening? The Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne has been the iconic home of the Australian Grand Prix since 1996. Known for its scenic views and challenging turns, it’s often the season opener—a tradition continuing in 2026.

What’s the weather forecast? Last year’s race was a wet spectacle, but 2026 looks set for dry conditions. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Friday, cloudier skies on Saturday, and a brighter Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 24°C. But here’s the question: will the dry weather favor certain teams, and could it shake up the leaderboard? Share your predictions below!

F2 and F3 schedules: Both series kick off their seasons alongside F1. For F2, Free Practice and Qualifying are on Friday at 10:00 and 14:55, respectively, with the Sprint Race on Saturday at 14:10 and the Feature Race on Sunday at 11:25. F3 starts with Practice at 08:50 on Friday, Qualifying at 14:00, the Sprint Race at 11:15 on Saturday, and the Feature Race at 08:50 on Sunday. And this is the part most people miss: these feeder series often feature future F1 stars—keep an eye out for the next big talent!

Finally, if you’re in Australia, don’t miss the chance to experience this blockbuster event live. Grab your tickets now (https://tickets.formula1.com/en/f1-3159-australia) and be part of the action in Melbourne. The 2026 season is shaping up to be unforgettable—are you ready?