2026 Aston Martin Vantage S Review: The Ultimate British Sports Car Evolution? (2026)

The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S: A Potent and Playful British Sports Car, Evolved

The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Luxury

The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S is a masterpiece of automotive engineering, seamlessly blending old-school British charm with modern performance and luxury. With a starting price of $199,500, it's a sports car that doesn't just look the part; it delivers in every aspect.

Under the Hood: A Hearty V-8

At the heart of the Vantage S is a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine, sourced from Mercedes-AMG and finely tuned by Aston Martin. This powerhouse produces an impressive 671 horsepower, a subtle yet significant increase over the base Vantage's 656 hp. The peak torque figure remains robust at 590 lb-ft, ensuring a responsive and engaging driving experience.

Chassis and Handling: A Balancing Act

The engineers at Gaydon have made subtle yet impactful improvements to the chassis. By directly connecting all six mounting points of the rear subframe to the body, they've increased torsional and lateral rigidity, resulting in improved feedback and control over the rear end. This, combined with stiffer rear bump stops and adjusted toe, caster, and camber settings, enhances the overall suspension package, providing a sharper and more responsive driving experience.

Comfort and Compliance: A GT-Like Character

Despite these performance enhancements, the Vantage S maintains the comfort and compliance characteristics of a GT car. The transmission mounts' stiffness has been reduced by 10%, and the rear suspension's helper springs have been slightly softened, allowing the car to 'breathe' with the road surface. This balance ensures that the Vantage S feels at home on both the winding Pacific Coast Highway and the challenging Santa Monica Mountains.

Exterior and Interior: A Beautiful Design

The exterior updates are subtle, with fender badging, more aggressive hood vent vanes, and a rear lip spoiler adding a touch of sportiness without compromising the overall aesthetic. The interior, while largely unchanged from the base car, features Alcantara elements, black badges, and satin metallic finishes, adding a touch of luxury without overwhelming the tactile and intuitive design of the base Vantage.

Performance and Handling: A Joy to Drive

The Vantage S is a joy to drive, with a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph. The slight bump in power and torque is noticeable during spirited driving, with the revs falling and rising more quickly during gear changes, producing a feeling not dissimilar to a lightweight flywheel. The launch control system further enhances the driving experience, allowing for quick and precise acceleration.

Luxury and Comfort: A Premium Package

The Vantage S is not just a performance car; it's a luxury coupe, too. With options like carbon bucket seats and a premium sound system, it offers a premium package without compromising on performance. The cockpit layout and overall design remain unchanged from the base car, with S-specific features limited to details like upholstery styling and materials.

The Takeaway: A Compelling Combination

The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S is a compelling combination of personal luxury, high performance, and a beautiful design. While it may not be the cheapest option in its segment, it offers a unique blend of traits that few other cars can match. Whether you're a track enthusiast, a luxury car aficionado, or simply someone who appreciates a well-engineered sports car, the Vantage S is a worthy consideration.