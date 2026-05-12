2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Best Dressed Celebrities (2026)

Get ready for a night of glamour and controversy as we dive into the 2026 Actor Awards! The event, a partnership between Elle magazine and Netflix, aimed to bring a touch of old Hollywood magic to the red carpet. But here's the twist: only a few stars truly embraced the theme of "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the '20s and '30s." It's a fine line between industry spotlight and artistic expression, and this event promised to blur those boundaries.

Despite the challenge, some attendees rose to the occasion with stunning interpretations. From slip dresses to tuxedos, the stars and their stylists crafted looks that paid homage to the golden age of Hollywood without veering into cliché. It was a beautiful blend of decades, with influences from the structured elegance of the '50s to the relaxed sophistication of the '70s.

Now, let's shine a spotlight on 10 stars who either nailed the theme or made bold fashion statements of their own.

Jenna Ortega in Christian Cowan:

The Wednesday star, known for her bold red carpet choices, delivered a '20s-inspired look with a modern twist. Her bias-cut Christian Cowan gown, paired with a delicate Mikimoto necklace and thigh-high stockings, exuded a vintage vibe while remaining contemporary.

Tyler James Williams in Sergio Hudson:

In a sea of black suits, Tyler James Williams stood out in an apple-red tuxedo jacket by Sergio Hudson. The crisp and clean look, paired with classic details, showcased his unique style.

Demi Moore in Schiaparelli:

Demi Moore's Schiaparelli gown was a true showstopper, reminiscent of the glamorous musicals of the '50s. The black bustier dress, with its dramatic white tulle "cloud" on the back, required over 700 hours of embroidery work. A true masterpiece!

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta:

Jacob Elordi's custom Bottega Veneta suit drew inspiration from the pinstripe suits of the 1920s. As a global brand ambassador, he paired the suit with a cotton poplin shirt and lace-up shoes, creating a sophisticated look.

Teyana Taylor in Thom Browne:

Teyana Taylor's custom Thom Browne gown was a work of art. The anatomical torso intarsia effect, crafted from silk and wool, led to an embroidered tulle skirt embellished with an incredible 400,000 sequins and 175,000 beads. A true statement piece!

Rufus Sewell in Brioni:

The co-star of The Diplomat struck the perfect balance with his all-black Brioni look. The subtle paisley motif on the wool-silk blend evening jacket added a touch of elegance.

Rose Byrne in Chanel:

Rose Byrne exuded effortless elegance in an ecru embroidered dress from Chanel's Métiers d'art collection. Her Messika jewelry and Gianvito Rossi silver shoes completed the look.

Matt Cornett in Pal Zileri:

Matt Cornett's navy jacket, crafted in a subtle feather print, mirrored the sophistication of Rufus Sewell's look. The black tuxedo pants and Omega timepiece added a modern touch.

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton:

Chase Infiniti's delicate beaded headpiece and modern gown were a nod to the '20s. The custom Louis Vuitton designs showcased the brand's creativity.

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent:

Fresh off a red-eye flight, Connor Storrie made a bold statement with a double-breasted jacket and wide-legged pants by Saint Laurent. His Tiffany & Co. jewels and timepiece added a touch of luxury.

So, what do you think? Did these stars nail the Hollywood glamour theme? Or did they take their own creative liberties? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Let's discuss and celebrate the art of fashion!