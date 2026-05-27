2026 ACM Awards: Winners, Highlights, and Behind-the-Scenes Moments (2026)

The 2026 ACM Awards brought a fresh wave of excitement to the country music scene, with some unexpected twists and a few well-deserved sweeps. As an avid follower of these awards, I found this year's ceremony particularly intriguing, and I'm eager to delve into the results and share my insights.

A Night of Surprises and Sweeps

The ACM Awards, held in Las Vegas, showcased the best in country music, and this year's edition didn't disappoint. With a new host, Shania Twain, taking over from Reba McEntire, the ceremony had a fresh energy. One of the most notable moments was Ella Langley's dominance, winning every category she was nominated for, including the prestigious Female Artist of the Year. It's rare to see such a clean sweep, and it speaks volumes about Langley's talent and impact on the industry.

Entertainer and Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson took home the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, and also won Male Artist of the Year. Johnson's double win is a testament to his consistent and engaging performances, a true entertainer's skill. Meanwhile, the Female Artist of the Year award went to the talented Ella Langley, who, as mentioned, dominated the night. Her win highlights the rising star power of female artists in country music, a trend I find encouraging and exciting.

Group and Duo Dynamics

The Red Clay Strays claimed the Group of the Year title, a well-deserved recognition for their unique sound and collaborative spirit. In the Duo of the Year category, Brooks & Dunn took the win, a testament to their enduring popularity and musical prowess.

Song and Album Excellence

In the songwriting categories, Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" took home the Song of the Year award, showcasing her songwriting prowess alongside her vocal talents. The Album of the Year award went to Parker McCollum, a recognition of his artistic vision and the impact of his music. These wins highlight the importance of both the creative process and the final product in country music.

Visual Media and Music Events

The Visual Media of the Year award went to "Cuckoo" by Stephen Wilson, Jr., a unique and captivating piece. This category often showcases the innovative ways in which country music is being presented visually, and this year's winner is a prime example. Additionally, the Music Event of the Year award was presented to "Don't Mind If I Do" by Riley Green featuring Ella Langley, a collaboration that brought together two of the industry's rising stars.

Rising Stars and Songwriter Recognition

Avery Anna was named the New Female Artist of the Year, a promising sign for the future of country music. Tucker Wetmore took home the New Male Artist of the Year award, further solidifying the talent emerging in the genre. Lastly, Jessie Jo Dillon was recognized as Songwriter of the Year, a well-earned title for her contributions to the craft. These awards highlight the importance of nurturing new talent and celebrating the art of songwriting.

Final Thoughts

The 2026 ACM Awards left an indelible mark on the country music landscape. It celebrated established artists while also shining a light on the rising stars and the future of the genre. The awards ceremony, with its mix of tradition and innovation, continues to be a platform for artistic expression and recognition. As a fan and observer, I'm excited to see how these winners and nominees continue to shape and influence country music in the years to come.