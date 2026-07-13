2026 ACM Awards: First Performers Announced! Lainey Wilson, Riley Green & Cody Johnson (2026)

Get ready for a night of country music magic as the 2026 ACM Awards gear up to be a star-studded affair! With the first round of performers announced, we're already feeling the excitement building.

The Return of Country Legends

The ACM Awards, an iconic celebration of country music, is set to make its return to Las Vegas this year, marking a departure from its recent Texas residency. While many details remain shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain: the show will be led by a host with a rich country music pedigree, following in the footsteps of legendary hosts like Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Dolly Parton.

A Spotlight on Women in Country

Last year's ACM Awards saw a historic moment for women in country music, with Ella Langley taking home five awards, including New Female Artist of the Year, and Lainey Wilson making history as the first female Entertainer of the Year for two consecutive years. This year's awards show promises to continue celebrating the incredible talent and achievements of women in the industry.

First Round of Performers Announced

On March 19th, the ACM Awards unveiled the first three performers for the 2026 show: Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, and Cody Johnson. Wilson will premiere her new single "Can't Sit Still," while Green will perform his hit "Change My Mind." Johnson, who has been recovering from ear surgery, is set to make a special appearance, leaving fans eager to see what he has in store.

A Night of Surprises and Celebrations

As we await further details on the host and nominees, one thing is clear: the ACM Awards will be a must-watch event for country music enthusiasts. With a livestream-only format, fans worldwide can tune in to Prime Video or the Amazon Music channel on Twitch to catch the celebration.

Personally, I think it's exciting to see the ACM Awards returning to its roots in Las Vegas, and I can't wait to see who will be announced as the host. The lineup of performers so far is impressive, and I'm curious to see how they'll honor the rich history of country music while also pushing the boundaries. It's a great time for women in the industry, and I'm eager to see how their presence and influence will shape this year's show.

The ACM Awards always deliver a mix of surprises and heartfelt moments, and I'm sure this year will be no exception. It's a celebration of the genre's diversity and talent, and I'm looking forward to seeing how these artists will bring their unique styles and stories to the stage.