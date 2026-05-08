2026 ACE Eddie Awards Winners: Sinners, One Battle After Another & KPop Demon Hunters Dominate! (2026)

The 2026 ACE Eddie Awards, a prestigious event in the film industry, has just concluded, and the winners are creating quite a buzz! The battle for cinematic excellence has been fought, and the top prizes have been awarded to some truly remarkable films and editors.

Warner Bros. and Netflix dominated the night, with their award-season contenders 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' taking home the top prizes for Best Edited Feature Drama and Best Edited Feature Comedy, respectively. But here's where it gets controversial: both films are now in the running for the Academy Award for Best Editing, setting the stage for an exciting race.

The Eddie Awards have a fascinating history, with the winner for theatrical drama often going on to win the Academy Award for Best Editing. However, this trend has been less consistent in recent years, with only one winner in the past five years taking home the Oscar. It's a testament to the evolving landscape of film editing and the diverse range of storytelling techniques.

And this is the part most people miss: the animated category! Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' swept the board, winning the Best Edited Animated Feature award. This film is a true phenomenon, having already claimed victories at the Annie Awards and the VES Awards.

The TV side of the awards also saw some exciting wins. HBO Max's 'The Pitt' took home the Best Edited Drama Series prize, while HBO's 'The Penguin' won for Limited Series. Apple TV's 'The Studio' and CBS' 'Frasier' also claimed trophies in their respective categories.

In the documentary realm, 'The Perfect Neighbor' and HBO's 'Pee-wee as Himself' emerged victorious. But one of the most talked-about wins of the night went to the editors of the controversial 'Twisted Christian' episode of 'South Park', showcasing the power of animation to spark conversation.

The ceremony also honored some legendary figures in the industry. Two-time Oscar winner Ang Lee was presented with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, a well-deserved recognition for his diverse and impactful body of work. Emmy-winning editor-director Arthur Forney received one of the ACE Career Achievement awards, a testament to his enduring contributions to the Law & Order franchise.

The other Career Achievement award went to Oscar-nominated editor Robert Leighton, whose extensive credits include iconic films like 'A Few Good Men' and 'This Is Spinal Tap'.

YouTube was also recognized with the ACE Visionary Award, accepted by Kim Larson, Managing Director and Head of the Creator and Gaming team. The award was presented by Michele Khare, host of the popular YouTube docuseries 'Challenge Accepted'.

The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to several industry greats, including Rob Reiner, Chris Willingham, and Don Zimmerman, among others.

The 2026 ACE Eddie Awards were hosted by Asif Ali, a star known for his roles in 'Deli Boys' and 'Wrecked'.

Here's a complete list of the winners:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical): 'Sinners'

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical): 'One Battle After Another'

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL): 'A Winter's Song'

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: 'KPop Demon Hunters'

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES: 'Frasier (Murder Most Finch)'

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES: 'The Studio (The Promotion)'

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES: 'The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)'

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES: 'The Pitt (6pm)'

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES: 'South Park (Twisted Christian)'

BEST EDITED SHORT: 'All the Empty Rooms'

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES: 'Conan O'Brien Must Go (Austria)'

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL: 'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special'

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: 'The Perfect Neighbor'

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES: 'Pee-wee as Himself - Part One'

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING: Luis Barragan - California State University, Fullerton

What do you think of these winners? Are there any films or editors you feel should have been recognized? The world of film editing is a fascinating one, and these awards showcase the incredible talent behind the scenes. Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments!