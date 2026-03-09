2025 Steam Games Shake Up the Industry: New Releases Dominate Top Earners! (2026)

The gaming industry experienced a refreshing shift last year, with new releases making a significant impact on Steam's charts, challenging the long-standing dominance of live service games. This development raises intriguing questions about the future of gaming and the potential for fresh, innovative titles to break through.

But here's where it gets controversial...

According to an analysis by GamesDiscoverCo, the number of new games in Steam's Top 100 highest-grossing chart increased from 24 to 31 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, games released in 2025 collectively outperformed those from other years, indicating a strong performance by recent releases.

Steam's categorization system reveals an interesting trend. While the Platinum tier includes well-established games like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, it's notable that eight out of the ten Platinum games are brand new releases. This includes titles like Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and the surprisingly popular Schedule 1, a game with a controversial theme.

The Gold and Silver tiers also showcase a mix of new and established games. Borderlands 4, Elden Ring Nightrein, and Civ 7 are among the fresh releases that made it to these tiers.

However, the market still seems to be dominated by perennial juggernauts. PlayStation's data highlights that the most played games in 2025 remained unchanged from 2024, with Fortnite, Call of Duty, and other live service games leading the pack. This apparent stagnation raises concerns about the industry's reliance on a few massive titles.

Simon Carless from GameDiscoverCo suggests that 2025 might have been an exceptionally strong year for new games. He also proposes that heavy discounts on perennial sellers could have impacted their revenue.

Other notable mentions include Warframe and Dead by Daylight, which have maintained their Gold-tier status despite being over a decade old. Baldur's Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, released years ago, continue to perform exceptionally well, showcasing their enduring appeal.

So, what does the future hold for new games? Will we see a continued rise in fresh releases, or will the industry revert to its live service game dominance?

What are your thoughts on this shift in the gaming landscape? Do you think new games will continue to thrive, or is this just a temporary trend? Feel free to share your insights and predictions in the comments below!