2025 Season in Review: Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers (2026)

As the curtain falls on the 2025 Texas Rangers season, it’s impossible not to feel a pang of nostalgia—and a bit of whiplash—as we reflect on the departure of Marcus Semien. It’s not just the end of a player’s tenure; it’s the closing of a chapter that redefined the franchise’s trajectory. Let’s dive into the story of a player who, whether you realize it or not, was the catalyst for the Rangers’ dramatic turnaround.

Marcus Semien, now a former second baseman for the Rangers, was more than just a roster name. His trade feels like a symbolic shift, a reminder of how far this team has come—and how quickly things can change in baseball. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was Semien’s departure a necessary step for the Rangers’ future, or did they let go of a player who still had more to give? Let’s rewind and explore.

Five years ago, the Rangers were a mess. Fresh off a disastrous 2020 season, the team was in full rebuild mode. The 2021 season was even worse, with the Rangers hitting 100 losses for the first time since their early days in Arlington. Stars like Joey Gallo were traded, and the future looked bleak. At the end of that season, General Manager Jon Daniels and Chris Young made a bold promise: the rebuild was over, and the Rangers were going all-in. Fans were skeptical—and for good reason. The team had talked big before, only to fall short, like in their failed pursuit of Anthony Rendon in 2019. But this time, something was different.

On November 28, 2021, the baseball world was stunned when the Rangers signed Marcus Semien to a 7-year, $175 million deal. This wasn’t just a signing; it was a statement. Semien, a two-time MVP contender, was the first domino to fall in what would become one of the most aggressive offseasons in MLB history. A day later, Corey Seager joined the fold with a 10-year, $325 million deal. In 48 hours, the Rangers committed over half a billion dollars to two of the best free agents on the market. And they didn’t stop there, adding pitcher Jon Gray to the mix. The rebuild was officially over, and the Rangers were back in contention.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Rangers won their first World Series title in franchise history. While Seager often gets the spotlight, it’s easy to forget that Semien was the first piece of that puzzle. His defensive excellence and leadership were instrumental in reshaping the team’s culture. But now, with three years left on his contract, Semien is gone, traded to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo. And this is the part most people miss: Semien’s departure isn’t just about his declining offensive numbers; it’s about the evolving dynamics of a team that’s constantly recalibrating for success.

In 2025, Semien’s offensive performance left much to be desired. He slashed .230/.305/.364, with a noticeable home/road split. His 16 doubles were a career low, and his .134 ISO was his second-worst mark. However, his defense remained stellar, earning him a Gold Glove and contributing to the Rangers’ team Gold Glove award. At 35, Semien is clearly in the decline phase of his career, but he’s still a valuable player—a fact the Mets were quick to recognize.

Here’s the controversial question: Did the Rangers give up on Semien too soon, or was this trade a necessary move to address other needs? His 2.1 fWAR and 3.3 bWAR in 2025 suggest he still has something left in the tank, but his offensive struggles at Globe Life Field—where the ball didn’t carry well—may have sealed his fate. Semien’s tendency to hit the ball in the air without much power made him a poor fit for the park, as evidenced by his .251 BABIP, one of the lowest in the league.

As Semien begins his new chapter with the Mets, Rangers fans are left to ponder what could have been. His trade marks the end of an era, but it’s also a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in baseball. The Rangers’ bold moves in 2021 redefined their future, and Semien was the spark that ignited it all. Now, the question remains: Can the Rangers sustain their success without him, or will his absence be felt more than we realize?

What do you think? Was trading Semien the right move, or did the Rangers let go of a player who still had value? Let’s debate it in the comments—because in baseball, as in life, there are no easy answers.