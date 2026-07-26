2025 Phoenix Mercury Rookies: Uncovering the Team's Rising Stars (2026)

Unveiling the Unsung Heroes: Phoenix's Rookies Stealing the Show in the 2025 Season

The Phoenix Mercury's 2025 season was a testament to the power of talent and determination, even without draft picks. While many teams struggled with the absence of fresh talent, the Mercury found a treasure trove of promising rookies who made their mark. These young players not only filled the void but also brought a unique energy and skill set to the court, proving that experience isn't always the only factor in a team's success.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some fans might argue that the Mercury could have done better with a few more draft picks. However, the team's ability to scout and develop these talented rookies showcases their expertise and strategic thinking. And this is the part most people miss... The Mercury's success with these rookies isn't just a fluke; it's a result of their commitment to nurturing young talent and building a strong foundation for the future.

The Mercury's rookies didn't just contribute; they thrived. Akoa Makani, the top rookie, scored an impressive 315 points, with a career-high 21 points in a game against the New York Liberty. She also had six assists and a rebound, proving her all-around abilities. Then, there were Alyssa Thomas with 18 points, Sami Whitcomb with 16, Satou Sabally with 15, and Kitija Laksa with 13, all making significant contributions.

Kathryn Westbeld, another standout rookie, had 221 points, with a career-high 15 points in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal, showcasing her versatility. The Mercury won that game, with Sabally leading the scoring with 25 points, and Laksa and Whitcomb chipping in.

Laksa, in particular, was close to 200 points for the season, with 196. She had a standout game against the Chicago Sky, scoring 18 points, an assist, and a steal. Coming off the bench, she provided an extra boost to the team, with four other starters also scoring in double figures.

Lexi Held, another rookie, scored 170 points during the season, with a career-high 24 points against the Golden State Valkyries. Despite an injury, she bounced back and returned after the All-Star festivities, showcasing her resilience and determination. These rookies not only contributed to the team's success but also left a lasting impression, with more to come in the future.

The Mercury's new faces are a testament to the power of talent and hard work, and they will undoubtedly make an impact this year. So, if you're a fan of the game, keep an eye on these rising stars. And don't forget to follow us on X for more insights into the Mercury's 2025 rookies and their scoring prowess. Click right here (https://x.com/MercuryOnSI) to read more!