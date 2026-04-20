2025 in Review: A tumultuous year for Paramount and CBS News (2026)

2025 in Review: A tumultuous year for Paramount and CBS News

The media landscape witnessed a whirlwind of events for Paramount and CBS News in 2025, a year that tested the company's resilience and sparked intense debates.

The Prologue

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, CBS News faced a scandal involving an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Critics claimed a segment on 'Face the Nation' was edited to swap answers, sparking a debate about journalistic integrity.

This controversy set the stage for a series of events that would shape Paramount's year.

The Turmoil

President Donald Trump's lawsuit against CBS News and Paramount Global, alleging 'election interference' through 'deceptive editing', added fuel to the fire. The situation intensified when Trump won the election, casting doubt on the validity of the lawsuit.

Internal strife brewed within CBS News, with Shari Redstone, Paramount's controlling shareholder, pushing for a settlement to pave the way for the Skydance merger. This decision sparked controversy and led to the resignation of '60 Minutes' executive producer Bill Owens and CBS News President Wendy Mahon.

The Settlement

In July, Paramount and CBS settled Trump's lawsuit for over $30 million, including $16 million for Trump's presidential library. This settlement, however, faced criticism from CBS staff, who viewed it as a betrayal of journalistic integrity.

The Cancellation

The cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' added to the turmoil. Critics accused Paramount of bowing to political pressure, while others questioned the financial rationale behind the decision.

The Ellison Takeover

David Ellison's acquisition of Paramount and his appointment of Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief marked a significant shift. Ellison's moves, including a deal with the UFC and a four-year contract with the Duffer Brothers, raised questions about the influence of his ideological views on CBS News reporting.

The Hostile Takeover

Ellison's ambitions extended to a hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, sparking further controversy. The potential ownership of two major Hollywood studios and CNN raises concerns about media concentration and the influence of ideological perspectives.

Looking Ahead

As 2025 concludes, Paramount's future remains uncertain, with the Trump administration's potential influence on its financial prospects. The company's journey in 2025 serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the challenges of navigating political and corporate landscapes.