2025 Global Health Highlights: Breakthroughs Amid Challenges (2026)

Amidst a year of daunting challenges, glimmers of hope emerged in global health, showcasing resilience and progress. But was it enough to offset the setbacks? The world witnessed a battle between devastating losses and remarkable achievements.

A powerful image captures a health worker administering the HPV vaccine to a student in Islamabad, Pakistan. This vaccine, a shield against cervical cancer, gained momentum in 2025 with a new one-dose strategy, replacing the previous three-dose standard. But here's where it gets controversial: the shakeup of U.S. aid, including the dissolution of USAID, dealt a heavy blow to global health programs, sparking concerns about the future.

Dr. Atul Gawande, a former USAID leader, paints a grim picture, estimating a staggering 700,000 deaths as a direct result of USAID's shutdown. The State Department counters these claims, highlighting their innovative global health strategy. But the impact is undeniable, with countries like France, Germany, and the UK also cutting funding.

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Yet, amidst the chaos, there were triumphs. The Maldives achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B. Brazil, the largest country in the Americas, followed suit, quashing HIV transmission between mothers and children.

The fight against malaria saw victories in Suriname, Timor-Leste, and Georgia, certified as malaria-free. A new malaria vaccine was introduced in seven countries, offering hope. And in the realm of HIV prevention, lenacapavir, a nearly bulletproof drug, was approved and recommended, with the U.S. State Department and Global Fund delivering 4 million doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Bangladesh made strides in reducing lead exposure in children, and the HPV vaccine became more accessible with a new one-dose strategy. A six-in-one vaccine was introduced in low-income countries, and Africa launched a genomic data platform to strengthen outbreak response.

While these achievements are commendable, the question remains: Can global health recover from the setbacks of 2025? And what role should the U.S. play in this recovery? The future is uncertain, but these successes offer a glimmer of optimism. What do you think? Is global health on the right track, or is there more to be done?