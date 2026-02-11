2025 Football Predictions: Guardiola's Exit, Arsenal's Double, and More (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride in the world of football, because the next few years are shaping up to be nothing short of dramatic. From managerial shake-ups to record-breaking feats, the beautiful game is about to get even more unpredictable. But here's where it gets controversial: could we really see Pep Guardiola walking away from Manchester City, or Arsenal lifting both the Premier League and Champions League trophies? And this is the part most people miss: the intricate web of transfers, appointments, and on-field dramas that will define the sport's future.

First, let's address the elephant in the room: our 2025 predictions were, well, let's say less than stellar. So, take these forecasts with a grain of salt, but don't be surprised if some of them come to pass. Here's a bold statement to kick things off: Mohamed Salah's time at Liverpool might be coming to an end. After nearly a decade of brilliance, the 33-year-old Egyptian king could be seeking a new challenge, despite his recent heroics in helping Egypt navigate the AFCON tournament. But is a winter exit still on the cards, or will Liverpool hold on to their star man?

Now, let's talk about Leeds United. Currently one of the Premier League's in-form teams, they've navigated a treacherous December with ease, thanks in part to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's relentless goal-scoring form. But here's the question: is this sustainable? Can Daniel Farke's side maintain their momentum, or will history repeat itself, with Leeds ultimately succumbing to relegation? It's a fine line, and one that could hinge on the competence of their rivals, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

And what about the managerial merry-go-round? We could see a hilarious return to the past, with clubs reappointing former managers in a panic. Imagine Roy Hodgson back at Crystal Palace, or Slaven Bilic returning to West Ham. But the most intriguing prospect might be Frank Lampard's potential comeback at Chelsea. After a disastrous interim spell in 2023, Lampard seems to have found his feet at Coventry City, but could Todd Boehly come calling again? It's a relationship that's been rekindled before, and one that could have massive implications for the Blues.

Speaking of Chelsea, Enzo Maresca's departure seems imminent, paving the way for a move to Newcastle. But what does this mean for the Magpies, and for Eddie Howe's future? Maresca's work at Chelsea has been impressive, but his faults are well-documented. Could he be the man to take Newcastle to the next level, or will he struggle to exert control in the way he desires?

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, continues to dominate the headlines. With his goal-scoring records already looking untouchable, the Norwegian phenomenon is on course to break his own benchmarks. But what's truly remarkable is his consistency: even his longest drought in 2025/26 lasted just two matches. It's a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Now, let's address the Pep Guardiola situation. After a decade at Manchester City, the Spanish maestro might be ready to call it quits. The speculation is building, and it's not hard to see why: the constant pressure, the nitpicking, and the exhaustion of maintaining a winning mentality must take its toll. But will he really walk away, or is this just another blip in his City tenure?

Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United is also up for debate. Despite progress, questions remain about his long-term viability. The club is invested in him, but for how long? Amorim's candidness about his faults is refreshing, but will it be enough to keep the wolves at bay? And what about Thomas Tuchel's England side? A valiant World Cup quarter-final exit to Brazil on penalties might be enough to secure his future, but tournament football is notoriously fickle.

Finally, Arsenal's potential double triumph in 2026 is the stuff of dreams. With a strong squad and a maturing coach, the Gunners are well-placed to challenge on both domestic and European fronts. But can they avoid the pitfalls that have hindered them in the past? It's a tantalizing prospect, and one that's sure to divide opinion. So, what do you think? Are these predictions spot on, or way off the mark? Let us know in the comments, and don't be afraid to voice your disagreements. After all, in the world of football, nothing is certain – and that's what makes it so thrilling.