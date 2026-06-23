2025-2026 CRAA D1A Playoff Bracket Breakdown: Navy vs Army & Lindenwood vs Life Potential Matchups! (2026)

The Rugby Postseason: Beyond the Bracket



A Deep Dive into the 2025–2026 D1A Playoffs and the Broader Rugby Landscape

The College Rugby Association of America (CRAA) has dropped the 2025–2026 D1A Playoff bracket, and while the matchups are intriguing, what’s truly fascinating is what this postseason reveals about the sport’s evolution. Personally, I think this isn’t just about crowning a champion—it’s a snapshot of rugby’s growing complexity, both on and off the field.

The Bracket: More Than Just Matchups

One thing that immediately stands out is the potential Navy-Army clash in the second round. This isn’t just a game; it’s a cultural event. What many people don’t realize is that these military academies have become incubators for rugby talent, blending discipline with athleticism in a way that’s reshaping the sport. If you take a step back and think about it, this matchup isn’t just about rivalry—it’s about the intersection of tradition and modernity in rugby.

Then there’s the Lindenwood-Life rivalry. What this really suggests is that college rugby is no longer a niche sport but a platform for emerging powerhouses. These teams aren’t just competing for a trophy; they’re building legacies that could influence the next generation of players.

UCLA’s Absence: A Tale of Metrics and Momentum

UCLA’s exclusion from the bracket, despite their recent victory over Cal Poly, is a detail that I find especially interesting. It highlights the nuanced criteria used to determine playoff spots. In my opinion, this isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about consistency, strength of schedule, and the intangible momentum that can make or break a team’s season. What this really suggests is that rugby’s growth is forcing us to rethink how we evaluate success.

Beyond the Field: The Broader Rugby Ecosystem

The CRAA’s announcement is just one piece of a larger puzzle. From the Friendship Cup to the growing influence of camps like the Syracuse University-Leinster School of Excellence, rugby is expanding its footprint. What makes this particularly fascinating is how these initiatives are democratizing access to high-level training. A decade ago, this kind of exposure was rare; now, it’s becoming the norm.

And let’s not forget the women’s game. The confirmation of the Women’s 7s Championship in Indianapolis is a huge step forward. From my perspective, this isn’t just about gender equality—it’s about recognizing that the women’s game brings a unique intensity and skill set that deserves its own spotlight.

The Players: Stories Behind the Stats

Every bracket and tournament is driven by the athletes, and this season is no exception. Take Dom Besag, for example. His journey from De La Salle HS to the USA Men’s National Team is a testament to the pathways now available for young players. What many people don’t realize is that players like Besag are redefining what it means to be a rugby athlete in the U.S.—they’re not just competitors; they’re ambassadors for the sport.

Then there’s Hope Rogers, whose story challenges stereotypes about women in rugby. Her success isn’t just about breaking records; it’s about breaking barriers. If you take a step back and think about it, players like Rogers are proving that rugby is a sport for everyone, regardless of gender or background.

The Future: Where Does Rugby Go From Here?

This postseason is more than a series of games—it’s a glimpse into rugby’s future. The growth of age-grade programs, the rise of women’s rugby, and the increasing professionalism of college teams all point to a sport on the brink of something big. Personally, I think the next decade will see rugby solidify its place in the American sports landscape, but only if we continue to invest in grassroots development and storytelling.

What this really suggests is that rugby’s success isn’t just about winning matches; it’s about building a culture. And that, in my opinion, is the most exciting part of all.

Final Thoughts



As the 2025–2026 D1A Playoffs kick off, I’m reminded that rugby is more than a game—it’s a community, a movement, and a mirror reflecting society’s values. This postseason isn’t just about who wins; it’s about what we’re all building together. And that, to me, is what makes this sport so special.