2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Unlocking the Sun's Secrets with 143 Observatories (2026)

Bold claim: 143 citizen-built observatories captured a transformative view of the 2024 total solar eclipse, delivering a first-of-its-kind white-light eclipse dataset with calibration frames. And this is where it gets controversial: the power of amateur contributions is changing how we study the Sun.

On April 8, 2024, volunteers participating in NASA’s Eclipse Megamovie citizen science project raced across the United States to photograph the solar eclipse with their own gear. Their goal was to produce groundbreaking, long-exposure images of the Sun’s corona, pushing the boundaries of what a crowd-sourced effort can achieve.

The Eclipse Megamovie team has now unveiled the resulting dataset — a milestone in solar science. This collection is the first white-light eclipse dataset to include calibration frames, covering more than an hour and a half of corona observations. In total, 52,469 photos were uploaded by volunteers. The data are live at https://eclipsemegamovie.org/database and come from 143 distinct, mobile, volunteer-led observatories. Each contributor took careful, calibrated images to ensure the corona could be compared across different viewpoints and times.

With this dataset, researchers worldwide can identify solar jets erupting from the Sun’s surface and observe how solar plumes grow and evolve over time. The public also has open access to explore and download all materials, which are searchable by observatory name and location and presented in accessible formats.

Jessi McKenna, one of the Eclipse Megamovie volunteers, expressed appreciation for the collaborative spirit: “Thank you for all you do and have done for us. Everyone in the group has been incredibly supportive, and those coordinating the project are visibly grateful for every contributor.”

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The data are stored in three processing levels, from raw (level 1) to calibrated (level 3). They’re packaged in FITS format (Flexible Image Transport System), the standard for astronomical data used by NASA and the International Astronomical Union. Among the 143 observatories, 28 achieved clear skies, sufficient calibration frames, and enough unique exposure times to produce calibrated level 3 images.

The Eclipse Megamovie effort was a collaboration among Sonoma State University, the University of California, Berkeley, and partners at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with EdEon STEM Learning programmer Troy Wilson contributing technical support. The project’s success, however, hinged on hundreds of volunteers who ventured into the path of totality with their cameras, patience, and curiosity.

This initiative demonstrates how distributed, public participation can yield scientifically valuable data and broaden access to solar research. It also invites ongoing discussion: should more large-scale citizen science ventures be structured to produce robust, calibratable datasets, even when participants use diverse equipment? How can such collaborations balance inclusivity with rigorous scientific standards? If you have thoughts on leveraging volunteer-driven astronomy projects for future investigations, share your view in the comments.