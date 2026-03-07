2024 Australian Open: Rybakina vs Pegula Highlights | Epic Tiebreak & Clutch Tennis (2026)

Elena Rybakina showcased her remarkable talent by overcoming Jessica Pegula, securing her place in the Grand Slam final for the third time in her career—her first in three years—with scores of 6-3, 7-6(7) at the Australian Open. This victory was not without its challenges, as Rybakina had to fend off two critical set points during a tense tiebreak in the second set.

In a noteworthy subplot, Pegula was striving to make history as the first woman in the Open Era to reach her first two major finals after turning 30. The runner-up of the 2024 US Open displayed incredible resilience, saving three match points while serving at 5-3 in the second set and breaking Rybakina twice when she served for the match at 5-4 and 6-5. However, Rybakina displayed her nerves of steel in the tiebreak, clinching the match with her sixth ace and sealing it with a return winner.

This latest win brought Rybakina's record against Pegula to 4-3, marking their inaugural encounter on the Grand Slam stage. Reflecting on this match, Rybakina drew parallels to her previous heartbreaking loss to Anna Blinkova two years prior, which featured a grueling final-set tiebreak that ended with a score of 22-20—the longest ever recorded in Grand Slam history. Rybakina admitted that memories of that match crept into her mind as the tension escalated during the second set, saying, "It was really, really stressful. I had some epic tiebreak here a couple of years ago and lost it... a little flashback came. But I'm super happy that in the end, it turned my way."

This sets the stage for an exhilarating rematch in the final, where Rybakina will face Aryna Sabalenka, the player she met in her first Australian Open final. In 2023, Sabalenka triumphed with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, earning her first of four major titles to date. Currently, Sabalenka leads their head-to-head matches 8-6, including 5-4 on outdoor hard courts, yet Rybakina has the upper hand in finals with a 3-1 record, having recently defeated Sabalenka in the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Rybakina fondly recalled their last clash, stating, "It was a great battle we played. Just in the end, she played a bit better. She won that match, very deserved. I want to enjoy the final and hopefully I'm gonna serve better than today and that will help me."

As they prepare for the final, it's worth noting that Rybakina and Sabalenka are now the fourth duo to compete in multiple Australian Open finals this century, joining the ranks of legends like Jennifer Capriati and Martina Hingis, as well as Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Additionally, both players have impressively reached the final without dropping a single set throughout the tournament—a feat not achieved since the Williams sisters in Wimbledon 2008 and a rarity at the Australian Open since Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters in 2004.

Rybakina's record is particularly impressive; she has won 19 out of her last 20 matches since losing to Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan tournament last October. That performance included victories in several tournaments, culminating in a tie for her longest winning streak of 13 matches, which was only interrupted by Karolina Muchova. Now back in fine form in Melbourne, Rybakina has not only found her rhythm but also secured nine consecutive wins against Top 10 opponents.

With her advancement to the final, Rybakina is guaranteed to climb back into the Top 3 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time since January 2024, holding the No. 3 position behind Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek regardless of the final result.

Describing how she managed to maintain her lead against Pegula, Rybakina noted that she had some issues with her serve but nevertheless demonstrated exceptional skill throughout most of the match. Although she landed just 48% of her first serves during the opening set, she only dropped six points on either type of serve and did not face a single break point. After breaking Pegula early in the second game, she maintained control to take the first set convincingly. The pattern appeared to repeat itself when she broke Pegula again to lead 2-1 in the second set.

However, as the match progressed, the stakes intensified. Rybakina found herself unable to convert three match points, missing key shots that allowed Pegula to capitalize and level the set at 5-5. The tension escalated, leading to a series of nervous exchanges between the players. In the ensuing tiebreak, Pegula's aggressive play continued, but after Rybakina saved one point with a forehand winner, Pegula faltered on her next opportunity, netting her forehand. Seizing the moment, Rybakina closed out the match decisively, showcasing her determination and skill.