Five years after the 2021 MLB Draft, let's revisit the top picks and their progress. The draft is a challenging process, and predicting the future of these players is even more difficult. The 2021 class showcased a mix of big-name prep shortstops, Vanderbilt right-handers, and a Louisville catcher. However, the theme of undervalued college arms has emerged, with several pitchers excelling beyond expectations. Among the top seven in career bWAR, five are former collegiate pitchers taken outside the top 20 picks. This article analyzes each team's best 2021 Draft pick, considering past performance and future projections. The American League East saw the Blue Jays' Matt Svanson, Orioles' Colton Cowser, Rays' Carson Williams, Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer, and Yankees' Ben Rice. The American League Central featured the Guardians' Tanner Bibee, Royals' Carter Jensen, Tigers' Jackson Jobe, Twins' David Festa, and White Sox's Colson Montgomery. The American League West included the Angels' Chase Silseth, Astros' Spencer Arrighetti, A's' Mason Miller, Mariners' Bryan Woo, and Rangers' Jack Leiter. The National League East highlighted the Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach, Marlins' Joe Mack, Mets' Christian Scott, Nationals' Daylen Lile, and Phillies' Andrew Painter. The National League Central showcased the Brewers' Sal Frelick, Cardinals' Michael McGreevy, Cubs' Jordan Wicks, Pirates' Bubba Chandler, and Reds' Andrew Abbott. The National League West featured the D-backs' Chad Patrick, Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski, Giants' Landen Roupp, Padres' James Wood, and Rockies' Hunter Goodman. These players' journeys and achievements provide valuable insights into the draft's potential and the challenges of predicting future success.
2021 MLB Draft: Top Picks and Rising Stars Five Years Later (2026)
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