2020 Porsche Cayman S Owner Review: Why I Chose the 2.5L Turbo Over the 4.0L (2026)

The Ultimate Weekend Warrior: Unveiling the Porsche Cayman S

A car that defies expectations and delivers an extraordinary driving experience, the Porsche Cayman S is a true gem for automotive enthusiasts. Join me, Geoff, as I share my journey with this remarkable machine.

My love for cars began at an early age, and it's a passion that has only grown stronger over the years. From my first new car, a refined Mk IV Golf, to a series of diverse vehicles, each has left its mark. But nothing could have prepared me for the thrill of the Cayman.

The Cayman Experience: A Dynamic Revelation

A friend's near-new Cayman GTS sparked my curiosity, and I was hooked. After extensive test drives, I chose the 2.5-litre turbo flat-four, a decision that raised a few eyebrows but proved to be an excellent choice. The purchase, however, required some creative persuasion at home, especially convincing my finance director (aka my wife) that this two-seater was a reasonable investment!

The Interior: A Blend of Luxury and Sportiness

Stepping inside the Cayman S is an experience in itself. The upgraded cabin boasts a leather-accented interior, fully trimmed doors, and a subtle blend of cloth and leather seats, creating an atmosphere that's both special and understated. The controls are intuitive and analogue, a refreshing change from modern digital interfaces. While the cabin width is snug, and storage is limited, the 18-way seats provide exceptional support, making every drive a comfortable adventure.

See Also Can HP AI Make You Hate Your Printer Less?

On the Road: A Dance with Dynamics

The Cayman S is a driver's dream. It handles bends and twists with precision and confidence, offering a level of capability that most cars can only aspire to. The steering feel and braking are exceptional, and I'd choose it over a Ferrari California T any day, especially for its superior ride control. The flat-six engine's absence is a topic of debate, but with the right modifications, the 2.5-litre turbo delivers an exhilarating performance, especially on real roads at legal speeds.

Controversial, Yet Captivating

Critics may argue about the 2.5's emotional appeal, but with the right modifications, it becomes a force to be reckoned with. The variable-vane turbo provides an impressive mid-range punch, making it an absolute joy to drive. And let's not forget the sound - remove the Soundaktor fuse and pair it with the sports exhaust, and you've got yourself a symphony on wheels!

A Few Considerations

Like any car, the Cayman S has its quirks. Road noise is noticeable, and the Bose stereo could be better. Servicing costs are reasonable, and with the right care, it can be a reliable companion for many years. Just remember to invest in full paint protection film to keep those pesky stones at bay!

The Verdict: A Weekend Warrior's Delight

The Porsche Cayman S is an extraordinary weekend companion, offering a dynamic driving experience that few can match. I'm completely enamored with it, and I believe the right options make all the difference. But here's where it gets controversial: is the 2.5-litre turbo a worthy successor to the iconic flat-six? And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the engine, it's the entire driving experience that makes the Cayman S so special. So, what do you think? Are you team 2.5 or team flat-six? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!