2008 Nissan GT-R for Sale: One-Owner, Track-Ready, Fully Modified Supercar! (2026)

Imagine stumbling upon a chance to own one of the most legendary supercars ever built, fresh off the lot and cherished for nearly two decades—it's the stuff of car enthusiasts' dreams. But here's where it gets intriguing: this isn't just any Nissan GT-R; it's a rare find that's sparking debates about value, modifications, and the true spirit of a performance machine. Let's dive into the details and uncover why this 2009 Nissan GT-R R35 is capturing so much attention.

The R35 GT-R stands out as an absolute icon in the supercar world, not just for Nissan but globally. For those new to this, think of it as a high-performance beast designed for blistering speeds and precise handling, blending luxury with raw power. If dreams of driving something extraordinary have been keeping you awake, this particular example might just be the ultimate fix you've been searching for.

What makes this GT-R truly special is its ownership story. Purchased brand new in December 2008, it's been in the hands of the same devoted owner ever since—no flipping or changing hands here. The seller reportedly used it for track days, which accounts for roughly half of its total mileage. With just 21,300 miles on the odometer (that's kilometers in some regions, but we'll stick to miles for clarity), this car has a pristine, clean North Carolina title and has spent its entire life in Greensboro, North Carolina, away from harsh weather extremes that could wear it down prematurely.

On the mechanical side, it's been upgraded to perform at an even higher level. Picture this: a fresh ECU (engine control unit) dyno tune optimized for 93-octane gasoline and E85 biofuel—a flexible fuel that can boost power for those who experiment with racing blends. The clutch packs, gear set, and bell housing have been fortified for durability under intense use. Adjustable coilovers (think customizable shock absorbers) improve ride height and handling, while bigger stabilizer bars enhance stability during cornering. There's also a brand-new transmission fluid cooler to keep things running smoothly under heat, fresh brake rotors and pads for reliable stopping power, and stainless steel brake lines that resist corrosion better than stock ones. An aftermarket air intake with K&N filters allows for better airflow—helping the engine 'breathe' more efficiently—and a computer-controlled fuel system adds precision. These mods aren't just for show; they make the car more capable on the track, potentially shaving seconds off lap times for experienced drivers.

Aesthetically, it turns heads with hardened studs for added strength, an adjustable carbon fiber rear spoiler that can be tweaked for downforce (improving grip at high speeds), carbon fiber canards and a splitter for that aggressive, aerodynamic look, and sleek 20-inch Advan wheels that scream performance. Inside, Sparco 6-point racing harnesses provide safety for high-G maneuvers, carbon fiber racing seats offer lightweight comfort, and a half-cage roll bar bolsters the structure for track reliability. Factory extras include powerful Brembo brakes (renowned for their bite in sports cars), a limited-slip differential to distribute power evenly to prevent wheel spin, a navigation system for hassle-free drives, Bose audio for immersive sound, a 7-inch infotainment screen for modern connectivity, HID headlights for superior visibility, and LED taillights for a sharp, modern glow.

Photo: Cars&Bids

Thanks to all these enhancements, this GT-R likely packs more punch than a standard model, though the exact horsepower gain remains a mystery—something that fuels speculation among buyers. Out of the box, it delivered an impressive 430 pound-feet of torque (about 583 Newton-meters) and 480 horsepower (roughly 358 kilowatts or 487 PS) from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine, mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT, which shifts gears lightning-fast without interrupting power) and all-wheel drive (AWD) for traction in all conditions. It's the kind of setup that makes it feel alive on winding roads or racetracks.

And this is the part most people miss: the car's condition tells a story of real-world use. A tire-shredding incident at Virginia International Raceway left its mark, necessitating replacements for the front fender and mirror, plus a repaint on the driver's side. Beyond that, it's got typical signs of adventure—scratches and chips on the exterior, tires with 2019 date codes (meaning they're relatively fresh but could use replacement soon), a TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) warning light, scratches on the left door cards, and some wear on the driver's seat bolster. For beginners, this wear isn't catastrophic; it's just the patina of a car that's been pushed hard in a controlled environment, not neglected on the street.

The sale includes several factory parts to sweeten the deal: catalytic converters (for emissions control), the suspension components, wheels and tires, the spoiler, seats, and floor mats. You'll also get the owner's manual, some service records, and two keys for convenience. Maintenance was last performed in May 2025, including an oil and filter change, plus flushes for the front and rear differential fluid and transmission fluid—keeping everything lubricated and running like new.

The owner hasn't disclosed the exact reason for parting ways with this beloved GT-R after 17 years, but we can speculate it's time for a new chapter—perhaps eyeing an electric supercar or another project. If this catches your eye, head over to Cars&Bids at https://carsandbids.com/auctions/3BwV0kzA/2009-nissan-gt-r-premium, where the high bid stands at $39,337 with just a few hours left in the auction.

But here's where it gets controversial: is investing in such extensive modifications a savvy move for a collector, or does it complicate resale and scare off purists who prefer stock originals? Do these track-ready upgrades truly enhance the driving experience, or could they introduce reliability quirks that outweigh the thrill? And what about the value—does 21,300 miles make it a bargain, or is the wear from that raceway incident a red flag? Share your opinions in the comments: Do you side with the modders, or would you opt for a bone-stock GT-R? Let's discuss!