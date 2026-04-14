20 Most Saved Recipes in February | Easy & Delicious Meals (2026)

The top 20 recipes saved by our readers in February are a delightful mix of comfort food and vibrant treats, reflecting the seasonal transition. But here's where it gets interesting: with nearly 10,000 likes, a zesty lemon pie steals the spotlight. 🍋

The Magic Lemon Pie: This enchanting dessert is a must-try. Imagine a single-crust pie with a tangy lemon filling that transforms into two layers during baking. The result? A creamy lemon custard topped with a fluffy sponge cake, creating a mouthwatering masterpiece. 🍰

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But that's not all! From hearty casseroles to spicy dips, these recipes cater to every taste. The Hot Cowboy Dip is a rustic, spicy delight, perfect for a cozy night in. Creamy Broccoli and Wild Rice Soup is a family favorite with an award-winning history. And who can resist the classic Banana Bread, a versatile treat that can be customized with nuts, raisins, or chocolate chips?

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For those with a sweet tooth, the One-Bowl Lemon Snack Cake is a quick and easy bake, while the Sugar Cookie Bars offer a nostalgic twist. On the savory side, Shipwreck Casserole and One-Pan Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta are sure to satisfy. And let's not forget the Melting Carrots, a simple yet impressive side dish.

But here's where it gets controversial: is Mole Poblano Chicken the ultimate comfort food or an underrated gem? This dish boasts a rich, chocolate-forward sauce with a bold kick. Some might argue it's a unique twist, while others may prefer traditional flavors. What's your take on this savory-sweet combination?

Explore these recipes and more on our website, and don't forget to save your favorites to MyRecipes. Your taste buds will thank you!

20 Most Saved Recipes in February | Easy & Delicious Meals (2026)

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