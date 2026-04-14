20 Most Saved Recipes in February | Easy & Delicious Meals (2026)

The top 20 recipes saved by our readers in February are a delightful mix of comfort food and vibrant treats, reflecting the seasonal transition. But here's where it gets interesting: with nearly 10,000 likes, a zesty lemon pie steals the spotlight. 🍋

The Magic Lemon Pie: This enchanting dessert is a must-try. Imagine a single-crust pie with a tangy lemon filling that transforms into two layers during baking. The result? A creamy lemon custard topped with a fluffy sponge cake, creating a mouthwatering masterpiece. 🍰

But that's not all! From hearty casseroles to spicy dips, these recipes cater to every taste. The Hot Cowboy Dip is a rustic, spicy delight, perfect for a cozy night in. Creamy Broccoli and Wild Rice Soup is a family favorite with an award-winning history. And who can resist the classic Banana Bread, a versatile treat that can be customized with nuts, raisins, or chocolate chips?

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For those with a sweet tooth, the One-Bowl Lemon Snack Cake is a quick and easy bake, while the Sugar Cookie Bars offer a nostalgic twist. On the savory side, Shipwreck Casserole and One-Pan Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta are sure to satisfy. And let's not forget the Melting Carrots, a simple yet impressive side dish.

But here's where it gets controversial: is Mole Poblano Chicken the ultimate comfort food or an underrated gem? This dish boasts a rich, chocolate-forward sauce with a bold kick. Some might argue it's a unique twist, while others may prefer traditional flavors. What's your take on this savory-sweet combination?

Explore these recipes and more on our website, and don't forget to save your favorites to MyRecipes. Your taste buds will thank you!