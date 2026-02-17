2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now: MercadoLibre & Uber - HUGE Potential! (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: The stock market is brimming with opportunities, but most investors are missing out on two game-changing growth stocks that could redefine their portfolios. While many growth stocks stumbled in 2022 and 2023 due to rising interest rates, a surprising rebound occurred in 2024 and 2025 as the Federal Reserve slashed rates six times. But here’s where it gets controversial: Are these stocks truly undervalued, or are investors simply chasing a temporary trend? Let’s dive into two powerhouse companies—MercadoLibre and Uber—that are poised for significant gains, but only if you understand the full picture.

MercadoLibre: Latin America’s E-Commerce and Fintech Giant

MercadoLibre isn’t just another tech company; it’s the undisputed leader in Latin America’s e-commerce and fintech sectors. Headquartered in Uruguay, it operates across 19 countries, serving an impressive 76.8 million unique active buyers by the end of Q3 2025. But this is the part most people miss: While Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are its primary revenue drivers, MercadoLibre is strategically expanding into high-growth markets like Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador. Even more intriguing, the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela could open doors for MercadoLibre’s re-entry into a market it exited in 2017 due to political instability.

What sets MercadoLibre apart is its seamless integration of Mercado Pago, its digital payments platform, into both its own marketplace and those of third-party retailers. By 2025, Mercado Pago boasted 72.2 million monthly active users, and the company is now doubling down on digital banking services. Analysts predict a staggering 29% CAGR in revenue and 30% CAGR in earnings per share (EPS) from 2024 to 2027. Trading at just 33 times its 2026 earnings, it’s a steal for investors eyeing Latin America’s booming e-commerce and fintech sectors. But here’s the question: Can MercadoLibre sustain this growth as competition intensifies and regulatory challenges emerge?

Uber: The Ride-Hailing and Food Delivery Juggernaut

Uber needs no introduction, but its transformation over the past few years is nothing short of remarkable. With operations in over 15,000 cities across 75 countries, Uber served 189 million monthly active platform customers (MAPCs) by Q3 2025—more than double its 2020 numbers. And this is the part most people miss: Uber’s recovery from the pandemic wasn’t just about ride-hailing; its food delivery platform and Uber One subscription service (36 million subscribers in 2025) have become major revenue drivers.

Analysts project a 16% CAGR in revenue and a 28% CAGR in adjusted EBITDA from 2024 to 2027. With an enterprise value of $174 billion, Uber trades at just 15 times its projected 2026 EBITDA—a bargain for a company disrupting both the traditional taxi and food delivery industries. But here’s the controversial take: Is Uber’s valuation too optimistic, given its ongoing struggles with profitability and regulatory hurdles in key markets?

The Bigger Picture: Secular Growth vs. Market Volatility

While the market’s record highs might make investors hesitant to pile into growth stocks, secular growth plays like MercadoLibre and Uber offer long-term potential that transcends short-term volatility. Latin America’s e-commerce market is projected to grow at a 17.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, while its fintech sector is expected to expand at 15.1% from 2026 to 2034. Similarly, the global ride-hailing and food delivery markets are set to grow at 19.2% and 9.4% CAGRs, respectively, through 2035.

Thought-Provoking Question: Are you willing to bet on these secular trends, or do you think these stocks are overhyped?