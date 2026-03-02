2,000-Year-Old Celtic War Trumpet Discovered in England | Boudica's Trumpet? (2026)

Unveiling Ancient Secrets: A 2,000-Year-Old War Trumpet's Tale

In a captivating archaeological discovery, a 2,000-year-old war trumpet, possibly linked to the legendary Celtic queen Boudica, has been unearthed in England. This rare artifact, known as a carnyx, offers a glimpse into the ancient past of Celtic warriors and their battles against the Romans. The trumpet, along with other metal artifacts, was found in a hoard discovered during residential construction in West Norfolk last year.

The excavation was led by Pre-Construct Archaeology and Historic England, who announced the find on January 7th. Battle trumpets, or carnyxes, were primarily used by Celtic tribes in Iron Age Europe and often became prized possessions for Roman soldiers as war trophies. This particular example is one of only three known in Britain and is remarkably well-preserved.

The carnyx, a bronze wind instrument, had an elongated, vertical shape ending in an open-mouthed animal, such as a boar. It was a common part of Celtic soldiers' military gear, alongside chain mail, shields, and spears. Experts at the National Museum of Scotland have crafted a replica, played by musician John Kenny, which gives a fascinating insight into the sound of this ancient battle trumpet.

The estimated first-century-A.D. date of the metal hoard and its discovery in West Norfolk suggest a connection to the resistance efforts of the Celts against the encroaching Roman Empire. Boudica, queen of the Iceni tribe based in modern-day Norfolk, led a revolt against the Romans in A.D. 60, though the rebellion ultimately ended in defeat, paving the way for Roman rule in Britain.

The hoard was carefully extracted and analyzed using X-ray and CT scan imaging before excavation in the lab. Ongoing research and conservation efforts are shedding light on this ancient treasure, and the discovery will be featured in an upcoming episode of BBC Two's 'Digging for Britain'. This find invites us to explore the rich history of Roman Britain and the enduring legacy of Celtic warriors.