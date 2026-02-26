1980s Aero Revolution: Unboxing the Rare Simoncini Hand-Built Italian Bike (2026)

Prepare to dive into the captivating world of Italian craftsmanship and cycling innovation! We're talking about a true gem, a hand-crafted bike that embodies the aerodynamic vision of the 1980s. This story might just make you fall in love with cycling history all over again.

Simoncini, a name that might not ring a bell for many, has an intriguing backstory. Founded by brothers Renato and Oddino Simoncini in 1949, their workshop nestled in the Tuscan countryside has been a hidden gem for decades, crafting frames for renowned brands like Ciocc, Viner, and Orbea. But here's the twist: for a long time, their genius remained hidden, working behind the scenes for others. It's only recently, since 2017, that the brand has stepped into the spotlight, led by the third-generation Simoncini, Eugenio, proudly bearing the family name on their creations once more.

Now, let's talk about this stunning 1988 frameset. It's a rare beauty, one of the few from that era carrying the Simoncini name. The main frame is a work of art, crafted from star-shaped Columbus tubing, possibly the legendary SLX, giving it a unique, sleek look. With a sloping top tube and a 26-inch front wheel, this bike was ahead of its time, embodying the pursuit of aerodynamic perfection that defined the '80s. But here's where it gets controversial: the UCI stepped in, banning bikes with different wheel sizes, putting an end to this innovative era.

The bike is a time trial enthusiast's dream. It's fitted with period-correct Cinelli LA 84 time trial bars, paired with a 1/R stem, a nod to the dominant low-profile bikes of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. But the aerodynamic enhancements don't stop there. A Campagnolo aero bottle and cage, along with a Campy aero seat post, complete the sleek, wind-cheating design.

This build is an all-Italian masterpiece. From the Vittoria Competition tires and the Selle San Marco Rolls saddle with its elegant white leather cover, to the iconic Campagnolo Record groupset with its Delta brake calipers, every component tells a story of Italian excellence. The Shamal wheels, with their 650c front and 700c rear sizes, use 16 bladed spokes, eight crossed on the gear side and eight laced radially on the other, a testament to precision engineering.

So, what do you think? Is this bike a symbol of innovative genius or a controversial step in cycling history? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Cycling enthusiasts, this is your chance to spark a discussion and share your insights on this fascinating piece of cycling heritage.