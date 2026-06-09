1960 Nash Metropolitan Rescued After 30 Years! First Wash, Engine Revival & Full Restoration Journey (2026)

The story of the 1960 Nash Metropolitan is a fascinating glimpse into automotive history and the resilience of classic cars. This particular Metropolitan, after being parked for an astonishing 30 years, has been given a new lease of life, and its journey is a testament to the passion and dedication of car enthusiasts.

A Forgotten Classic

The Nash Metropolitan, a product of the now-defunct Nash Motors, represents an era when independent automakers bravely competed against the giants of the industry. Its compact size and unique design make it a charming oddity in the automotive world.

The Rise and Fall of Nash Motors

Nash Motors, founded in 1918, navigated the turbulent waters of the Great Depression and managed to thrive. However, their survival strategy involved creating compact cars, a market segment that was relatively untapped at the time. The Rambler, introduced in 1950, was a pioneering effort, but it was the Metropolitan that truly stood out.

A Transatlantic Collaboration

The Metropolitan's story is a tale of international collaboration. Designed in the US but assembled in England, it was essentially an Austin with a Nash badge. This unique partnership resulted in a car that was both stylish and practical, albeit underpowered by contemporary standards.

Power and Performance

Initially powered by a 1.2-liter engine, the Metropolitan could reach a top speed of 70 mph, which was respectable for its size. Nash later upgraded the engine to a 1.5-liter, boosting its performance and fuel efficiency. Despite these improvements, the Metropolitan remained a niche choice, with slow sales.

A Second Chance

The 1960 Metropolitan featured in this story is a rare find. After being registered in 1995, it spent the next three decades in storage, accumulating dust and rust. Its recent revival by the team at Real Steel Fabrications is a testament to their expertise and passion.

Restoration and Revival

The restoration process was a challenge, but the results are impressive. The car now runs and drives, a remarkable achievement considering its age and condition. The restoration team even gave it a thorough cleaning, revealing the extent of the rust damage, but also showcasing the Metropolitan's charm and potential.

A Unique Perspective

What makes this Metropolitan particularly fascinating is its status as an orphan car. These vehicles, produced by companies that no longer exist, offer a unique glimpse into automotive history. They are a reminder of the innovation and creativity that once thrived in the industry.

Final Thoughts

The story of the 1960 Nash Metropolitan is a reminder that classic cars, no matter their age or condition, deserve a second chance. They are more than just machines; they are pieces of history, and their preservation is a labor of love. This Metropolitan's revival is a testament to that spirit.