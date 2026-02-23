18 States to Witness the Northern Lights: A Guide to the Celestial Display (2026)

Imagine starting the new year with a breathtaking celestial spectacle—a chance to witness the mesmerizing dance of the northern lights. But here's the catch: this weekend, 18 states across the U.S. might just get a front-row seat to this natural wonder, and you could be one of the lucky few to see it. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a minor to moderate geomagnetic storm is expected to make the aurora borealis visible in states like Oregon, Alaska, Minnesota, and even Illinois—a rare treat for skywatchers outside the usual polar regions.

And this is the part most people miss: While the aurora viewline will only graze the top of Oregon, residents near the Oregon-Washington border or in the state’s northeast corner have a better shot at catching the lights. However, Portlanders might need to adjust their expectations, as rainy and cloudy forecasts could obscure the view. But don’t let that dampen your spirits—this event is a reminder of the awe-inspiring beauty our universe has to offer.

For those in the 18 states with a chance to see the lights—Alaska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Michigan, Idaho, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Washington, Iowa, Oregon, New York, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Illinois—here’s what you need to know: The best viewing conditions are away from light pollution, with a clear view of the northern horizon. But here’s where it gets controversial: Some experts argue that light pollution in urban areas is worsening, making such events increasingly rare for city dwellers. Do you think more should be done to preserve dark skies for future generations?**

This celestial show is part of solar cycle 25, an 11-year period of magnetic activity from the sun that influences phenomena like the northern lights. If you’re planning to hunt for the aurora this Friday, check the Space Weather Prediction Center’s 30-minute forecast for the latest updates on visibility. Whether you’re an astronomy enthusiast or a casual stargazer, this could be your first big skywatching moment of the year—don’t miss it!

