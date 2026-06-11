The auction of a 17th-century brass astrolabe, once owned by the Jaipur royal family, is set to captivate the art world. This extraordinary object, weighing 8.2kg and measuring nearly 30cm in diameter, is a testament to the craftsmanship of the Lahore School, a renowned center of astrolabe production during the Mughal era. What makes this piece truly remarkable is its size, opulence, and cultural fusion. It was crafted by the brothers Qa'im Muhammad and Muhammad Muqim, who were part of a lineage of astrolabe makers, and it was commissioned by Aqa Afzal, a Mughal nobleman of Iranian origin. The astrolabe's massive size and intricate details, including 94 cities inscribed with their longitudes and latitudes, reflect the patron's stature and the era's scientific curiosity. The star pointers carry their Persian and Sanskrit names, showcasing the cross-cultural influences of the Mughal court. This astrolabe's accuracy and beauty are unparalleled, and its pristine condition and royal provenance make it a highly sought-after artifact. The estimated price of £1.5-2.5 million reflects its significance, and it will be exhibited at Sotheby's in London before the auction. This piece not only represents a technological marvel but also a historical artifact that offers a glimpse into the scientific and cultural advancements of the Mughal Empire. The auction of this astrolabe is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history that has never been exhibited before, and it will undoubtedly attract the attention of museums and collectors worldwide.
17th Century Astrolabe: Unveiling the Jaipur Royal Family's 'Supercomputer' (2026)
References
Top Articles
WA's Gascoyne Overfishing Concerns: Demersal Ban Impact and Solutions
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11: Unlocking Space Station Science Mission Insights
NASA's Artemis II: Historic Moon Mission with Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen
Latest Posts
Trump's Tariff Threats: A Response to Greenland's Resistance?
Trump's Board of Peace: Key Players in Gaza's Future
Recommended Articles
- FIFA's Infantino Defends World Cup Ticket Prices
- Philadelphia Charter School Dispute: Judge's Decision Halts Non-Renewal Process
- Bank of Canada's Interest Rate Decision: Balancing Economic Weakness and Rising Inflation
- Kaleb Elkins: Purdue's Newest Star Safety | Official Commitment Story
- KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT's Iconic Collaboration: 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' MV
- Montreal Judge's Decision: Homeless Encampment Under Van Horne Overpass Protected
- Fable Reboot: A Deep Dive into the Open-World RPG Adventure
- Trump's Controversial Triumphal Arch: 20-Hour Construction Days for 2-3 Years? | Full Breakdown
- Small Business Owners as Creators, Skyrocketing Car Prices, and $50K Teacher Bonuses? | News Roundup
- Michigan Football: Unlocking Potential with Jason Beck's Offense
- New Hampshire's Youth Depression Crisis: What's Being Done?
- The Theory Taking the Rich by Storm: China Funds Data Center Haters
- Sheamus' Shocking Gym Injury: A Look at His Recovery Journey
- Yankees Dominate Guardians in Three-Game Sweep: Key Moments and Highlights
- Kaley Cuoco's Second Pregnancy Announcement: It's a Girl!
- Revisiting the Golden Age: 2007's Legacy in Modern Gaming
- US Men's National Team's 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey: Schedule, Opponents, and Streaming Info
- Google Gemini Outage: What's Happening and How to Fix It
- Pelicans Eyeing Lottery Pick in 2026 NBA Draft: Who Could They Target? | NBA Trade Rumors
- M&A Advisory Trends: Future-Proofing Your Firm's Value and Growth
- Marcus Rashford Transfer Update: Man Utd Awaiting Barcelona's Decision
- Sebastien Buemi's Le Mans 24 Hours Journey: 15 Years of Passion and Perseverance
- Philadelphia Judge Halts Nonrenewal of City Charter School
- Kyle Dugger's Emotional Return to Cincinnati: From Missing Birth to New Beginnings
- Rohit Sharma Returns to Training: India's ODI Squad Prepares for Afghanistan
- Bengals Safety Kyle Dugger Returns: Balancing Football and Fatherhood
- Mike Flanagan's Exorcist Movie: A New Take on a Horror Classic
- Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 for Pixel: What's New, Bug Fixes, and How to Install
- WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Early Season Contenders and Surprises
- One Nation’s Financial Scandal: Over $1M Missing or Worthless Assets Exposed
- Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Hurricanes Bounce Back! | Aho, Brind'Amour & Slavin React
- Social Security Benefits at Risk: Projected 22% Cut by 2032
- Road to VR 5.0: A New Era for Virtual Reality Enthusiasts
- Wallingford-Swarthmore School District Budget Cuts: Teacher Layoffs and Larger Class Sizes?
- Measles Outbreak in the US: Why We're Heading Towards the Worst Year in Decades
- Pope Leo XIV Visits Barcelona's Sagrada Família: A Historic Blessing
- New Canadian Entrance Unveiled at Iconic Border Library
- Unveiling the Limitations of Claude Fable 5: A Deep Dive into AI's Biology Blind Spot
- Tony Brown's All Blacks Role Confirmed: Attack Guru Joins Coaching Team
- Charles Barkley's Hilarious Cardi B Joke and the ESPN Debate
- Stingray's Record Growth: How TuneIn Acquisition is Revolutionizing Streaming!
- Belfast Mob Trapped Care Workers in Their Home
- Unveiling Japan's Moon Mission: Meet the Crawling Robot on the Lunar Surface
- GLP-1 Investing: The Next Wave of Innovation for Investors!
- NBC's Legacy: From Radio Networks to Reality TV Empires
- USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey: Schedule, Matchups, and How to Watch
- Chumley's Country Morning Show: A Jacksonville Favorite
- Ukraine Strikes Back: Drones Hit Russian-Occupied Mariupol Port and Crimea Museum
- USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey: Schedule, Matchups, and How to Watch
- USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup Journey: Schedule, Matchups, and How to Watch
- Boxscore and San Francisco Giants Join Forces to Revolutionize Baseball Operations with AI
- Mike Ashley's Frasers Group: A €1.98bn Move for Hugo Boss
- Tony Brown's All Blacks Role Confirmed: Attack Guru Joins Coaching Team
- Former Alabama High School Star Enters NBA Free Agency
- Psychiatrist Accused of Improper Breast Focus: 5th State Complaint Filed
- Carson Wood's Pro Debut at Thunder Valley National 2026 | Star Yamaha Rider Spotlight
- Route 66 Car Tour: HOT ROD Power Tour Stops in Edwardsville, IL
- Cloudflare Blocked Access: How to Resolve and Contact Support
- NFL, Packers vs. Wisconsin Rep. Scott Fitzgerald: The Battle Over the Sports Broadcasting Act
- GLP-1 Race: Investing in the Next Wave of Metabolic Disease Treatments
- Europe's Digital Sovereignty: Securing Cybersecurity and Chip Manufacturing
- Connor Seabold DFA'd by Blue Jays: What It Means for Max Scherzer & Toronto's Rotation
- Exploring 'Fashioning Chinese Women: Empire to Modernity' at LACMA | Chinese Fashion Exhibit Opening
- UFC White House Showdown: Aussie Fighters Predict Pereira vs. Gane
- The Winter's Tale: Star-Studded Shakespeare in the Park | Raúl Esparza, Lily Rabe & More
- Road to VR 5.0: What's New in the Major Website Overhaul?
- Should Ben Stokes Step Down? Former England Captains Weigh In
- 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours Qualifying Results: Who Made It to Hyperpole?
- M&A Advisory Trends: Future-Proofing Your Firm's Value and Growth
- India Women vs England Women: Thrilling Match Highlights & Commentary | Cricket 2023
- Evil Dead Burn: R-Rated Horror with Bloody Violence and Gore! | Full Details
- The Honorary Oscar Winners: Celebrating Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and More
- Dan Lawrence's Fireworks: A Thrilling Draw in the County Championship
- Sebastien Buemi's Le Mans 24 Hours Journey: 15 Years of Passion and Perseverance
- Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 for Pixel: What's New, Bug Fixes, and How to Install
- Australia's Dominant Performance in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up
- Russia's Angry Response to Canada's Drone Deal with Ukraine
- Ronwen Williams: South Africa's Captain Inspired by Brother's Legacy at World Cup 2026
- Russia's Kinburn Spit: A Strategic Retreat or a Symbolic Win for Ukraine?
- Stephen Miller's Wife Welcomes Fourth Child: A Look at the Miller Family!
- Ukraine Strikes Back: Drones Hit Russian-Occupied Mariupol Port and Crimea Museum
- Beware! Fake Phone Chargers on Amazon, B&Q, and eBay Pose Serious Risks
- WNBA Commissioner's Cup: Early Season Contenders and Surprises
- Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis Exhibition: Full Fight Preview & Analysis | DAZN Exclusive
- Patrick Mahomes Signs Historic $500M NFL Contract Extension
- Bitcoin ETFs: BlackRock & Fidelity Dominate, Leaving Rivals Behind!
- Hundreds mourn Ava Ciampini, 3-year-old victim of LaSalle bouncy castle tragedy
- Oliver Stone's White Lies: An Intimate Drama with an All-Star Cast
- Wallingford-Swarthmore School District Budget Cuts: Teacher Layoffs and Larger Class Sizes?
- Overnight Attacks Rattle U.S.-Iran Ceasefire (Updated)
- AMC Theatres Postpones Bebe Rexha, Paris Hilton Concerts: What Happened?
- Chinese Fashion Exhibit: LACMA's 'Fashioning Chinese Women' | Jason Wu Mannequin Heads
- Ukraine Strikes Back: Drones Hit Russian-Occupied Mariupol Port and Crimea Museum
- CISA's AI-Driven Security Directive: A Race Against Time for US Agencies
- Rams' Alaric Jackson Domestic Violence Accuser Reveals She's Pregnant
- Why a Home Improvement Reboot is Unlikely: Tim Allen Reveals the Truth
- Jalen Ramsey's Future with the Steelers: How Mike McCarthy Convinced Him to Stay
- OPM Awards $400 Million Contract to Oracle for HR IT Modernization
- The Rise of BlackRock and Fidelity: Dominating the Bitcoin ETF Market
- Star Trek: The Burn Explained - Dilithium Crystal Catastrophe
- 妹と遊ぼ③
Article information
Author: Lidia Grady
Last Updated:
Views: 5575
Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)
Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Lidia Grady
Birthday: 1992-01-22
Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485
Phone: +29914464387516
Job: Customer Engineer
Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting
Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.