17th Century Astrolabe: Unveiling the Jaipur Royal Family's 'Supercomputer' (2026)

The auction of a 17th-century brass astrolabe, once owned by the Jaipur royal family, is set to captivate the art world. This extraordinary object, weighing 8.2kg and measuring nearly 30cm in diameter, is a testament to the craftsmanship of the Lahore School, a renowned center of astrolabe production during the Mughal era. What makes this piece truly remarkable is its size, opulence, and cultural fusion. It was crafted by the brothers Qa'im Muhammad and Muhammad Muqim, who were part of a lineage of astrolabe makers, and it was commissioned by Aqa Afzal, a Mughal nobleman of Iranian origin. The astrolabe's massive size and intricate details, including 94 cities inscribed with their longitudes and latitudes, reflect the patron's stature and the era's scientific curiosity. The star pointers carry their Persian and Sanskrit names, showcasing the cross-cultural influences of the Mughal court. This astrolabe's accuracy and beauty are unparalleled, and its pristine condition and royal provenance make it a highly sought-after artifact. The estimated price of £1.5-2.5 million reflects its significance, and it will be exhibited at Sotheby's in London before the auction. This piece not only represents a technological marvel but also a historical artifact that offers a glimpse into the scientific and cultural advancements of the Mughal Empire. The auction of this astrolabe is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history that has never been exhibited before, and it will undoubtedly attract the attention of museums and collectors worldwide.